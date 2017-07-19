Radio Flyer's 100-Year Anniversary Ad Is Jam-Packed With Nostalgia

2017 marks 100 years for Radio Flyer, the company responsible for the classic red wagon in many families’ homes. For the special occasion, the toy company put together a video with loads of nostalgia.

On Thursday, the company, which also sells scooters, tricycles and bicycles, posted a video on YouTube titled “100 Years of Radio Flyer.” The quick ad includes footage taken from video archives as well as social media posts from people sharing their memories of the recognizable red toys.

Robert Pasin, whose grandfather founded Radio Flyer in 1917, is the “chief wagon officer” for the company. He told HuffPost he wanted to thank all the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and others who have bought a Radio Flyer product for a kid in their lives.