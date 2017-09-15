Radio Slave releases debut album "Feel the Same" - Interview

Radio Slave is the pseudonym of dj/producer Matt Edwards, who releases his debut album today. But there is nothing “debut” about Radio Slave’s crafted sound or extensive discography, having released on numerous labels including Ostgut Ton, R&S, and Work Them Records. The name Radio Slave was originally chosen for a Kylie Minogue remix, but Edward’s sound and his adopted name have become instantly recognizable in the dance music scene. Feel the Same is “a culmination of years as a DJ, producer and remixer; with influences spanning a range of genres such as breaks and jungle, acid, Balearic, ambient, dub, Chicago and also vocal samples exemplary of the Radio Slave sound.” In addition to Edward’s own productions, his label Rekids has also to help nurture artists from Nina Kraviz to Gerd Janson. In our interview below, Radio Slave talks about his early connection to electronic music, and why now was the time to make an album.

Is there anything you want to say?

Matt: I’m super excited. The album is coming out just before the weekend. It’s my debut album. Now that I’ve done it, I wish I’d made one in 2006. I’ve been enjoying the music making process, and that’s why the album is called “Feel the Same,” because I feel the same as when it all started.

Where did the name Radio Slave come from? When I did the remix of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head,” I needed a name. Radio Slave is kind of the ideal of being obsessed with pop music. Being a slave to pop culture.

Why was it now time for an album? One of the main drivers of my creativity is a reaction to what’s out there, and what’s being done. There’s always been a bad stigma with dj/producers making albums. A lot of them don’t have the time, or are relying on ghost producers or co-producers. I felt challenged and also motivated to put something out that is where I’m at, and also a reflection of the music I’ve taken in over the last thirty or forty years.

What’s your production style like? With the album, I started making a lot of demos around the middle of last year. I would record a load of live takes in the studio, short demos, and take them on the road with me. I also keep a lot of notes. One of the most important parts is my notebook, and writing on the road. Ideas for tracks. Track titles.

What was your first connection to electronic music? I was very fortunate growing up in South London. I grew up in a very multicultural neighborhood, and there were loads of good record stores. This was the mid to late 70‘s. My father worked as an art director for an American company, and he worked with a lot of designers who were also into music. The Wild Style soundtrack, my dad brought this home to me. And in the early 80’s, when I was a teenager, there was an explosion of music. Most of the pop records were kind of dance influenced.

I studied as a graphic designer in college, but I found myself wanting to do more. I was lucky enough to befriend some people at a music studio in the early 90‘s, and that was my introduction to how a studio works.

Feel the Same LP Artwork

Is there a remix that stands out for you? The Blacklight Sleaze remix, because I was really unsure that people would actually like it. At the time I was going to Berlin, and I was much more influenced by the techno sound coming out of that city. I can’t actually remember how I made the remix. I’d love to revisit the energy that’s in the mix. I watched videos of people playing it out, which is great because it’s eleven years old.

When you receive new music, what are you looking for? I’m looking for great tracks, especially to play out. I’m looking for quirky, unique, odd, misplaced artists. And I’ve definitely experienced that in eleven years of running the label. We’ve worked with a lot of artists that have been overlooked.

Has there been a song of the summer for you? Obscure Shape Shdw - “Himmel Und Erde." So many good records to choose from, but this one has been constantly big in nightclubs around the globe.

What was the last book you read? It’s a Japanese, about minimalizing your life. Goodbye, Things by Fumio Sasaki. Basically I’ve got a lot of stuff.

Is there a track on the album that you really connect to? I really love Forana. It’s the starting point of new direction for me. It’s named after my daughter who was born last year. It’s special because of the birth of my daughter, and because it’s a direction I’d like to explore with the second album, which I’m working on already.

There are a lot of interesting track titles with the album. With the album it was different from singles, where the names come first. With “Trans” there’s actually a message, one my frustrations. The fake news that’s around us in the dance and electronic music industry. I hope for transparency and that we can get there, but there’s so much noise in the way.

How have you seen dance music change? At this moment in time, we live in a very retrospective period. People are always focused on the past. The scene is stuck on the late 80’s and the early 90s, these pioneering days. I always thought techno was about the future, Sci-Fi, Blade Runner. In that period (the late 80s/early 90s) technology was so new. I guess that’s what’s missing, now everything is so immediate.

I really respect Made Mike and what comes out of Detroit because it has these futuristic, dystopian elements.

What makes a good party? The people. The crowd. There’s a saying, “the best parties have been with the worst sound system.” It’s the people that make the party happen, not the dj. You can go to some of the best parties in the world, but maybe they’re not busy. But there are certain countries, some of the best clubs are maybe in Japan.

What does your fall look like? I’m about to embark on a tour of Europe and South America, then Asia. With Rekids we’re about to announce 10 years of grindhouse, and series of remixes that come with that. And lots more of the same, some interesting releases.

Any advice for other artists/producers? For young guys, from some of the bad experiences I’ve had. I suggest you befriend a lawyer and a good accountant. It’s been something I’ve learned the hard way.