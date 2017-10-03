Rags to Riches & The Double Standard for Women Like Cardi B

It’s an anthem: Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has women proudly rocking red bottom “bloody shoes” and flaunting their curves, with the encouragement of the former exotic dancer and now Billboard Hot 100 chart topper. Cardi B has become the first female solo rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998, and her success has been met with mixed reactions. It’s a tale of double standards.

My reaction is, “You go girl!”

I first encountered Cardi B’s out-going and playful personality while watching VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. I found her presence to be refreshing because she is straightforward, blunt, and hilarious; she has a genuine presence that I felt drawn too. At the time, I did not expect her musical pursuits showcased on episodes of Love & Hip Hop to reach her current success, but her story is a testament of achieving beyond the expectations of others.

Now having surpassed Taylor Swift on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Cardi B is taking over the airwaves with “Bodak Yellow”, even scoring positive “Bodak Yellow Challenge” parodies in schools. And after years of culture vultures taking over hip hop, it would seem that Cardi B’s success would be welcomed in the community. I gladly welcome the authentic lifestyle, struggles, and raw lyrics of a woman who worked hard to overcome on her own terms any day over the culture mimicking that plagued the airwaves recently.

While Cardi B’s style, lyrical choice, and subject matter may not be for everyone, her voice matters in the landscape of the world. She is a domestic abuse survivor, a hard-worker, and a more accessible vision of success for some. She is not Lauryn Hill; she is Cardi B. And this is okay.

One bizarre aspect of Cardi B’s success is the drama involved. There has been public displays of either congratulations or critique when she reached the career milestone that hadn’t been reached by a woman rapper in over a decade. Taylor Swift sent flowers, Azealia Banks publically critiqued her, and comments sections of articles were filled with critiques of her success.

Is it the expectations of female “cattiness” that is perpetuated in society?

Is it the cutthroat music industry that creates barriers for women rappers to prevent them from being as successful as their male counterparts?

Is it classism that so heavily plagues the black community?

Is it self-hatred and jealousy?

Men rappers can more quietly reach these achievements in less constricted and diverse ways. It appears that the “rags to riches” story is more accepting for some men rappers who are known to have dealt drugs, been pimps, and woman abusers. The same people who criticize Cardi B will drive in their upper class cars to their upper class homes, and flaunt their upper class degrees while listening to men rappers without critique of their content or upbringing.

Although a woman rapper hasn’t topped the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn did in 1998, the talent has been there. Noname, Angel Haze, Sasha Go Hard, Young M.A, and The Last Artful, Dodgr are just a few of newer female rappers skillfully gracing microphones. Hopefully, Cardi B’s success can be emblematic of what is to come—females getting more opportunity and credit in the hip hop world.