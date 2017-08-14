Raising a Sustainable Baby As A Millennial Mom

New parents today have a completely different mindset about products than their predecessors. Millennials are far more connected to ecological and global issues, and want to do business with responsible companies that share their values. As they evolved, brands have begun to evolve to meet their needs.

Sustainability is a novel idea in the baby industry. About four million babies are born in the U.S. each year, and their parents shell out at least $23 billion to keep them in clothes, diapers, and other paraphernalia. From diapers to furniture, it's all designed to be outgrown...and fast.

Every new mom knows the story. As her due date nears, relatives and friends pick local stores clean of adorable tiny clothes. Then the baby comes, and within a month or two, nothing fits. Piles of once-worn (or never-worn) clothing are given away or packed for a future child, toys are handed off to friends or charity, and furniture is replaced, while tired parents try to find time to shop for an endless supply of new stuff.

Today's parents want brands to exercise more responsibility, and some manufacturers are stepping up to the plate.

Sustainable Baby Clothes

Whitney Sokol is an entrepreneurial mom on a mission, who knows the struggle all too well. She designed SproutFit baby clothes to make life less complicated for new parents. Her cleverly designed tops and reversible bottoms offer adjustable snaps and roll-up cuffs with just enough stretch to be super comfortable. Made to last through growth spurts, the collection grows with babies from 0 through 12 months and 12 to 24 months and reduces the need for constant repurchasing.

As a millennial mom, Whitney is committed to responsibly making SproutFit in fair-trade U.S. facilities where employees are paid living wages and operate with a zero-waste mentality. Using fabric made from bamboo makes sense from a sustainability standpoint, as well. It's durable, soft and comfortable, and bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants on the planet.

Convertible Furniture

In business since 1991, Romina Furniture is a European company with old-world values. Their hallmark is quality, from solid dovetail wood construction to high-tech fittings, their baby furniture is made to last a lifetime. Cribs convert to several settings and when the baby is not longer a baby, the crib becomes a stylish daybed.

The company adheres to an old-fashioned work ethic, using only ethically sourced materials and hand-finished construction for lasting quality.

Biodegradable Disposable Diapers

Piling up in landfills at a rate of 1,800 tons a day, about 20% of U.S. landfills are giant, stinking mountains of used diapers made from non-biodegradable materials. Tethis, a manufacturer based in North Carolina, intends to change the industry with a core material from biodegradable cornstarch. While there are still a few details diaper manufacturers would have to hammer out, the bio-based material will make a huge difference.

One possible solution might be to partner with a cloth diaper manufacturer like RagaBabe, another startup with a bright future. Their adorable cotton diaper designs are designed with pockets to hold cloth inserts, which they also manufacture.

Baby Bath and Body Products

The founder of California Baby is another mom who wanted to do the right thing for her kids and would up founding a line of popular products. Jessica Iclisoy was shocked to learn that commercial products meant for babies had carcinogens. She launched her company with one product, an organic calming shampoo and body wash made with safe, natural ingredients. Today, California Baby has a full line of safe, sustainable skin products made with Calendula flowers grown on their own organic farm.