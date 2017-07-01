Raising Girls to Be Successful

Even in 2017 it’s still important to face the tide that can leave women feeling a step behind men in the workplace. It’s our job as parents to help girls from the time they are toddlers to well beyond their teens when they become young adults to know that they are not only entitled but surely capable to do whatever men can do. Ironically when playing with little girls as a psychotherapist even when their mothers hold high level professional jobs, the girls have the female dolls playing house and the men going to work. There’s certainly nothing wrong and deeply admirable about being a stay at home mother, but these young girls don’t seem to absorb all they can accomplish in life.

The first task to accomplish this goal of having girls know they can succeed at whatever inspires them is to form an open relationship with them that includes many opportunities for conversations about their ideas, feelings, beliefs, intentions and imaginings. Taking time out from scheduling, ordinary chores, and following household rules to have these discussions not only builds your relationship but lets your daughter know she is important. When she sees how important her thoughts are to you, she will know they are important for her.

How Do You Show Your Appreciation of Your Daughter’s Thoughts and Feelings at Different Ages?

Toddlers

Toddlers can surely cause a ruckus as they become mobile and explore the world. Be careful not to infringe on these explorations with unnecessary restrictions as long as they are safe. They want to know about everything they come into contact with and too many “no’s” can thwart their curiosity. When you do need to tell them, “No” give a brief explanation so they learn that you are keeping them safe not holding them back from learning.

Girls in Elementary School

This is an industrious age. Girls develop new found interests and it’s important to let them experiment without insisting that they finish every activity outside of school that they start. We want them to keep commitments but they are just learning about what interests them. We can hold them back by not letting them try new adventures without finishing everything they start.

Teenage Girls

As college and gap years loom ahead some girls’ interests narrow and others broaden. Whichever way they turn, it’s our job to listen, listen, listen without judgment and criticism. Their interests will shift and turn as they learn about new opportunities.Giving unsolicited advice may shut them down not only from us but from the exciting adventures in learning that they are imagining. Be as involved as they want you to be in exploring these different avenues that are available to them. Learn together. Google together. Watch videos of colleges together. Let the girls direct and lead you to what interests them rather than what pleases you. It’s hard to not get in the way when all you want to do is give advice, but be mindful of their need for independent thinking and the courage it takes to try new things.

Young Adults

Now your girls are becoming young women. They are finishing college and looking for work. They may seek your advice, but the most important task is still the same: to listen to their thoughts, beliefs, values, intentions, feelings, and imaginings. If you’ve been doing this all along, they will trust you and want your wisdom.

Your daughters now know that you believe in them; that you have faith in their success at whatever pathways they have decided to follow. Your relationship is strong and they know you have faith in them, so they can have faith in themselves.