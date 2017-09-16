Raising The Bar Towards Principle-Centered Leadership

This has been an incredible year for me for many reasons that are simultaneously and miraculously positive and massively negative. Prior to this year I would wake up in the mornings to read the latest headlines or to seek out the latest technology innovations to get my day started. If I was inspired enough, I would write a blog post about topics of importance in an effort to help shape the narrative or to inspire change through my readers.

I would look forward to the latest published articles that helped to clarify big hairy problems in the world. Today if I read headlines it's generally by accident. I steer away from the perpetual negativity that continues to get injected into the world through communications outlets both fake and real. There's just too much negativity to carry around so I don't.

I choose to focus on the good.

Raise The Bar From Excellent To Outstanding To Wow!!

Earlier this year while attending a Veterans Entrepreneurship Roundtable, I was fortunate enough to be placed in the path of a gentleman who gave me a phone number for a Mastermind Group that has become a staple of my days. I have since lost his business card and I look forward to finding it again so I can thank him.

The Mastermind Group is a rare gem that holds its attendees accountable for themselves and to each other through Principle-Centered Leadership. The group's goal is to free at least 100 families per year as "Freedom Crusaders". Daily calls start promptly at 9:00 AM Eastern US and last for 60 minutes.

Maximum Efficiency of a Mastermind Group

The session format ensures maximum efficiency by opening with a volunteer's recitation of the Definite Major Purpose and Self-Confidence Formula from Napoleon Hill's book "Think and Grow Rich." Next, the host sets the tone with opening remarks and a reading from a text on cultivating a wealth mindset through systematic principles of success.

The second half of the session encourages open dialog between neophites and distinguished leaders and wealthy individuals from all walks of life who show up to support each other on their "Freedom Crusaders" journey. I am grateful for the privilege of attending these daily sessions.

Defining Your Definite Major Purpose

I've repeated the Definite Major Purpose and Self-Confidence Formula daily since I tightened my focus on the Principle of Persistence. By forcefully driving these new beliefs into my heart and mind, I am ensuring that I will never accept anything contrary to these beliefs unless I decide to change them. I have raised the bar on my own mind and it feels amazing!!

An excerpt from the Self-Confidence Formula stands out as a key to raising the bar towards Principle-Centered Leadership with truth and justice in mind.

Self-Confidence Formula Excerpt

...I fully realize that no wealth or position can long endure, unless built upon truth and justice, therefore I will engage in no transaction which does not benefit all whom it affects...I will eliminate hatred, envy, jealousy, selfishness, and cynicism, by developing love for all humanity, because I know that a negative attitude toward others can never bring me success...

-Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich

Principle #1 of Principle-Centered Leadership

Though I have known that purpose drives decisions and outcomes, my focus has now been reset towards my Definite Major Purpose which is the big hairy sum total objective of my entire life - and wow is it big!!

By design it is important to keep your Definite Major Purpose to yourself so as to block out any sort of negative energy that is certain to come your way when others learn that you plan to jump over the moon!! General human nature is such that others will purposefully interfere with you when they learn that you have become exceptionally gifted with the clarity of your Definite Major Purpose while overlooking the fact that they too have the same capability.

If your dream doesn't scare you, it isn't big enough

-Kristine K. Stevens, Author

To raise your bar towards Principle-Centered Leadership, complete step one and define your Definite Major Purpose. The next steps will unfold after you have completed step one.

Challenge yourself!!

This Mastermind Group is one of several miracles that have occurred in my life this year to counter-balance so much heartache and negativity. I'll share my experience of another miracle in my next article.

Until next time, count to 10 and make it count!!

