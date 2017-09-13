Raising the Curtain on the Browder-Magnitsky Story

Earl Browder, the former head of the Communist Party, USA, is no doubt rolling over in his grave at the actions of his grandson William, a hedge fund manager who made a fortune during a period of Western financial looting of Russia, and who has been lobbying vigorously for a new Cold War.

In 2015, Browder published, Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice, which recounted how his investment capital firm was raided by the Russian government and how he successfully lobbied the U.S. Congress and European and Canadian parliaments to pass economic sanctions.

The 2012 Magnitsky Act was named after Browder’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, who according to Browder, had exposed a Russian government scam to rob taxpayers of $230 million by filing fictitious returns after seizing his company, and died in an Alcatraz-like prison awaiting trial on trumped up charges.

The story Browder tells would make for a good Hollywood thriller spotlighting government corruption and abuses in the Russian criminal justice system and the noble fight by a reformed “red” who gives up his lucrative business career to achieve redemption for his crusading friend caught up in a Kafkaesque nightmare.

Journalist Michael Weiss compared the Magnistky affair to a “21st century Kirov assassination or Reichstag fire” which had “raised the curtain on Putin’s thermidor.”

If only the story were true.

Alex Krainer’s book The Killing of William Browder: Deconstructing Bill Browder’s Dangerous Deception (Monaco: Equilibrium, 2017) shows it to be fraud being used by powerful interests seeking to discredit and ultimately weaken a re-assertive Russia.

At the heart of the deception is Browder’s claim that Vladimir Putin, after Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s arrest in October, 2003, struck a deal with Russia’s oligarchs to grant them prosecutorial immunity in exchange for them giving Putin somewhere between thirty and seventy percent of their wealth. Browder qualifies this assertion by noting that “he wasn’t there” when Putin brokered this deal so “he was only speculating.” Thus he does not have direct proof.

And Browder has a motive for trying to smear Putin: he was found guilty in Russian court in 2013 of failing to pay 552 million rubles in taxes ($16 million) and illegally buying up shares in Gazprom, for which he was sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison.

Red Notice provides fascinating detail about how Browder rebelled against his left-wing family by “putting on a suit and tie and becoming a capitalist.” After receiving his M.B.A. at Stanford University, Browder worked for the investment banking firm Salmon Brothers, where he turned a $25 million investment in privatization vouchers in Russia into a $125 million stock portfolio. He then started up his own investment firm, Hermitage Capital, with help from Syrian-Israeli banker Edmond Safra, an owner of the Republican National Bank of New York which had sold tens of billions of dollars in U.S. dollar notes to corrupt Russian banks who also profited from the privatization voucher scheme.

By 1997, Hermitage came to manage over $1 billion in assets and was able to withstand a $900 million loss following the Asian financial crisis, in part by adopting a strategy of picking up shares from corrupt firms and attacking corruption in them and helping to reinvigorate them.

Browder says he got into trouble because his anti-corruption crusade implicated Putin and some of his cronies and that Putin had him expelled from Russia before Hermitage was raided, though there is no evidence Putin actually knew who he was at that time.

An alleged meeting in Cyprus between the plotters against Browder subjected to sanctions under the Magnitsky Act was never proven to have taken place, and the Interior Ministry offered to return seized documents, which Browder refused.

Someone stole three of Hermitage’s Russian investment firms and used them to fraudulently claim $230 million in rebates from the Russian tax service. However, it has not been proven the scam was perpetrated by officials tied in any way to Putin or even the Interior Ministry and there are other potential suspects future investigations might uncover.

Hermitage itself had a history of violating the law. For example, Krainer points out that after buying a titanium production firm from Khodorkovsky, it continued a transfer-pricing scheme that deprived is minority shareholders of dividends and Russian tax authorities of revenues, and resulted in illegal money laundering.

With Magnitsky’s alleged participation, Hermitage also set up companies in the Republic of Kalmykia which offered low tax rates and major reductions for hiring at least 50% of its employees with handicaps, though a court ruling in 2003 found the employees the company listed as handicapped had nothing to do with the company but were used to obtain tax relief.

Remarkably, Magnitsky was not actually a lawyer as Browder claims, but an accountant. His work for Hermitage began years before the alleged whistle-blowing activity contrary to what Browder reports and his testimony did not accuse the Interior Ministry of anything but consisted of him being questioned about Browder’s alleged tax evasion (Browder apparently slipped accusatory bits into the English translation that were provided to the Council of Europe).

Andrei Nekrasov, producer of The Magnitsky Act-Behind the Scenes, told a reporter that he became clued in that the official story was a lie when he realized that “there was no sign of whistle-blowing” on the part of Mr. Magnitsky, a fact corroborated by Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia who said that when he was in government “we studied closely his tragic case and had a radically different assessment [than Browder].”

Browder tellingly did not issue any denials but said he did not remember when asked if he had told Magnitsky to take responsibility for faulty tax returns in one of Hermitage’s parent companies.

His account also appears inconsistent in relaying the facts about Magnitsky’s death.

Browder claims that Magnitsky was tortured and beaten before he died with rubber batons after being handcuffed to a bedrail, though his mother when viewing his body emphasized that he had bruises on his knuckles and lacerations on his wrists, no sign of beating.

Magnitsky’s death was not covered up but reported on the front-page of Russian newspapers and Russian President Dmitri Medvedev ordered an investigation Browder claims was a whitewash. It led to the dismissal of twenty-one prison employees who were found guilty of negligence but not murder. A British Judge also significantly dismissed the claim that Pavel Karpov, a police officer Browder says was central to the whole conspiracy, had anything to do with Magnitsky’s death.

Browder’s credibility is undercut further by the anti-Russian smears that lace his narrative. Despite making a fortune over his ten years living there and marrying a Russian belle, Browder admits to only learning “taxi Russian.” He refers to the country pejoratively as a dark, violent and lawless place which Western entrepreneurs could not save, so now had to punish.

In his view, most Russians are “aggressive” “tense” and “rude” and “don’t operate on high minded principles.” The women “throw themselves at foreigners to the point where there was no sport to [getting them in bed] at all, no chase, no courting.” Besides, “everything in Russia was about money,” which would equally apply to America if true.

A missing context in Browder’s story is the role played by predatory Western financial interests in the 1990s like his own firm in promoting and then profiting off of failed “shock therapy” policies promoted by Harvard University advisers. Rapid deregulation and privatization combined with cuts to basic state service resulted in vast economic inequality, destitution and corruption in Russia, which Putin’s government has succeeded to some degree in lessening.

Conspiracy theorists have alleged that William Browder is a CIA agent who has peddled a tall-tale in order to provoke a confrontation with Putin’s Russia and cover-up criminal activity.

Whether connected to the CIA or not, Browder’s story is filled with contradictions and inconsistencies that erode his credibility. His lobbying efforts have gone well beyond any attempt to obtain justice for his friend, Sergei, and have included verbal attacks on former Secretary of State John Kerry, a lukewarm supporter of the Magnitsky Act, whom Browder called “Putin’s lapdog” and purveyor of an “appeasement policy.”

This kind of poisonous language suggests that Browder is part of a planned political campaign, driven by powerful financial and deep state interests who profited from the plunder of Russia in the 1990s, which can only lead us to disaster.