Raising The Torch For Marriage Equality Down Under

As a very ugly anti-same-sex marriage campaign is hitting at the heart of loving Australian same-sex families and we must raise the torch for marriage equality for our brothers and sisters down under!

Vote YES For Marriage Equality In Australia

We know just how important it is to support our LGBTQ brothers and sisters in Australia who are on the battle field for marriage equality. As a bi-national, British/American, lesbian couple when we fought for our rights to marry in the US, we had the support of people from around the world, now we must stand up for Australia.

Last week we were devastated by the news of the passing of the extraordinary Edie Windsor, both Laurie and I cried as soon as we heard. Edie was someone who literally changed our lives, Edie, together with her powerhouse lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, spearheaded the marriage equality battle and took it all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States. We supported Edie too, our own personal story went all the way to the Judiciary Committee in Washington DC in public support for marriage equality. When DOMA (Defense Of Marriage Act) was found unconstitutional we cried with happiness and relief, finally Laurie could sponsor me for a green card and we no longer had to face the possibility of enforced separation. When we met Edie in Provincetown Massachusetts, she was the most wonderful and sincere person, aside from Laurie, that I had ever met. We hugged and I thanked her for her incredible fight for our rights and then I told her that I loved her more than the Queen of England! Coming from a Brit that was the highest honor I could give her, Edie was delighted, she kissed me on the cheek and told me she loved to hear from couples like us. She helped me, she helped us, she helped all the LGBTQ community and in her honor Laurie and I are inspired to keep rising up to her level and carrying the torch for equality.

Laurie Hart, Edie Windsor, Caroline Hart

Australia may be half a world away but we completely feel for all those fighting for their right to marry the one they love. I have visited Australia and it is a beautiful country and being such a young country, it is surprising, as it was for the US, that they are behind on marriage equality. We have talked to friends there and they can’t believe that their marriages are being voted upon, they deserve better and they deserve our support. The more countries who accept same-sex marriage the better for all of us worldwide!

When people like former Prime Minister John Howard says “same-sex marriage is in conflict with children's rights” as he launches his support for the 'No' campaign. (See full article here http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2017/09/08/john-howard-says-marriage-equality-is-in-conflict-of-childrens-rights_a_23202428/) It completely astounds me, in his world he thinks he is helping children but he is not, he is bringing nothing but harm to wonderful same-sex families who are giving nothing but their love raising their children. In the hope of bringing support for these beautiful families I want to share what our youngest son, Leo (16) had to say about his family in his own words.

Caroline Hart Leo As Our Ring-bearer (5) Leo Marching For Pride (16)

“Growing up with Lesbian parents has been... Well, normal. I wouldn't be able to tell you what it's like to grow up with straight parents, so I can't make the comparison. My mums have been such a great, large, and loving part of my life. They give me support and unconditional love every day that I spend with them. And I can see the capacity of love that they show for each other. Whether it's when we're watching funny little home movies in the living room, or out shopping, they show their love for me, and each other, at every moment. As I said at the beginning of this paragraph, I wouldn't be able to tell you what it's like to grow up with straight parents, but if it is anything less than what I've described, I'm glad I didn't.” Leo continues “Growing up, I was able to witness firsthand the struggles that they faced, either from immigration officials or from the Federal government. I can remember both me and my mum applying for green cards, and us both waiting nervously in the waiting room for us to go and hear whether or not we would be approved for our green cards. I can remember being the ring bearer at their wedding, and at the time, I didn't realize how important it was for them to get married. I can also remember June 26, 2013, or the day of the Windsor case verdict. I remember coming home from school and they were crying in front of the television. I was not able to comprehend at the time how impactful this decision was for them. For us. For everyone. To have your marriage finally be seen in the same light as everyone else's. To be treated the same. So, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for showing me your love, and thank you for teaching me that if there is something that you believe in, you have to fight for it.”

I truly hope by sharing this people like John Howard can see how we are a family who shares love and cares for one another, just like all families should. We are no different apart from the fact we had to fight for the right to be recognized as a family.