Raleigh Supercon Is July 14-16, 2017

7/3/2017: Due to scheduling conflicts, Billie Piper is unable to attend this year’s Raleigh Supercon. As fans, we are also saddened by her cancellation, but we are happy to announce that her co-star Alex Kingston will be joining us instead. Alex Kingston is best known as River Song from Doctor Who. She is also known for her portrayal of Dr. Elizabeth Corday in the long-running series ER, and Dinah Drake Lance in The CW’s Superhero fiction drama series Arrow.

6/23/2017: We regret to announce that Tate Steinsiek will be unable to attend Raleigh Supercon. Tate got called upon by a studio to do some filming for them during the weekend of Raleigh Supercon, and he won’t be able to join us for this event. We will definitely try again to book him next year for Raleigh Supercon. We are always at the mercy of the studios for guest appearances, and we are all very disappointed that he won’t be joining us this year.

6/21/2017: Kevin Vassey, Artist and Animator, with credits on Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, Eight Crazy Nights, How to Train Your Dragon, Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, and currently the main artist on the Legend of Bill and The Gnome Syndicate comic strips, has just been added to the guest list for RALEIGH SUPERCON.

6/21/2017: A few new guest announcements today for RALEIGH SUPERCON. Creature Entertainment, Voice Actor Greg Houser, CBCS – Comic Book Certification Service, North Carolina Medieval Combat, The U.S.S. Kitty Hawk – Star Trek Fan Organization, and Daniel Dulitzky.

Creature Entertainment is a Comic Book, Animation and Filmmaking Studio based in Miami. They publish comic books and produce short films and feature films. Some of the titles published by Creature Entertainment include: The Zombie Years, Forgive Me Father, Ravenous, The Gun, andTommy. Visit them online at http://www.creatureentertainment.com

Greg Houser is a voice actor with credits in Evangelion, Ikki Tousen, One Piece, Shiki, and Tales of Vesperia.

Comic Book Certification Service (CBCS) is proud to provide certification and grading services for collectors and hobbyist in the comic book industry. Its staff of friendly and dedicated employees offer 250 years of experience in the comic book marketplace and look forward to assisting you. CBCS will be on hand to grade both newly purchased books and books brought from home. Visit them online at https://www.cbcscomics.com/

North Carolina Medieval Combat is a full contact armored fighting club that provides training for fighters in North Carolina and participates in tournaments both locally and abroad. Visit them online at https://ncmedievalcombat.com/

The U.S.S. Kitty Hawk (StarFleet registry NCC-1659) is the Raleigh, NC, chapter of StarFleet International, a world-wide association of fans with a common interest in Star Trek and other science fiction. More than a fan club, their goal is to celebrate the ideas expressed in the Star Trek universe through active participation in community service activities throughout the greater Triangle area.

Daniel Dulitzky is an illustrator, concept artist and 3D animator who has worked for Creature Entertainment, Clutch Animation House as art director, illustrator, concept artist, story artist and 3D Animator, Fantasy Flight Games on game card illustrations, and Kuuluu Entertainment creating concept art, illustrations and game assets for mobile game projects. Visit him online @ http://danieldulitzky.com/

6/20/2017: Ric Flair schedule update! Ric Flair will now be at the show ALL 3 DAYS, instead of a Sat/Sun appearance as originally planned. Ric wants to spend as much time in Raleigh as possible with fans, so he is coming in a day early!

6/19/2017: Lee Majors has just been confirmed as a special guest for RALEIGH SUPERCON. Lee Majors is best known for portraying the roles of Colonel Steve Austin in The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman, Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy, Heath Barkley in The Big Valley, and Roy Tate in The Virginian. He currently stars as Brock Williams, the dad of Ash Williams on Ash vs Evil Dead. Lee’s voice has been heard as “Big” Mitch Baker in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grandpa Max in Ben 10: Race Against Time, and General Abernathy in G.I. Joe: Renegades.