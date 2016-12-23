Rand Paul's Annual Airing Of Grievances Features A Jab At Rick Perry

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) loves Festivus, a holiday that was the focus of a 1997 episode of “Seinfeld” that features a ceremony known as the Airing of Grievances.
Every year, Paul takes to twitter for the Airing of Grievances, complaining about some of his colleagues in Congress, the media and more.
This year, Paul set his sights on former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who was recently tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Energy.
Yes, that’s the department Perry famously forgot in a 2011 presidential debate while trying to name three departments he’d eliminate as president.
Paul also took a swipe at tech billionaire Peter Thiel, a member of Trump’s transition team who helped ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan sue Gawker earlier this year, effectively shutting down the website.
Paul also expressed concern over the rise of fake news in 2016, while taking a jab at MSNBC’s Brian Williams.
Dan O’Keefe, the “Seinfeld” writer who penned the episode about Festivus, told HuffPost in 2015 he wants Paul to stop using the holiday “as a way to make warmed-over 10-year-old talking points.”
“I hate the guy,” O’Keefe said. “I think he’s some sort of lizard that somehow crawled into a suit and somehow’s been allowed into the Senate.”
