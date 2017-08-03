The legendary 73-year-old singer-songwriter performed “Putin,” a song from his new album “Dark Matter,” released on Friday, to a backdrop of photographs of Russia’s leader.

Jokingly singing that Putin can power a nuclear reactor “with the left side of his brain,” Newman also referenced the Russian leader’s regular habit of whipping off his shirt. And the singer took aim at Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

There was no mention of penises, however ― unlike in his recent song about President Donald Trump, which is devoted to the commander in chief’s private parts. Newman said that song hadn’t made the album because the “language was too vulgar.”