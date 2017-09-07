Randy Rainbow Channels Wayne Newton To Slam Trump In 'DACA Shame'

Randy Rainbow just turned conservative Wayne Newton’s signature song into a Donald Trump–bashing.

The political parodist tweaked Newton’s “Danke Schoen” into “DACA Shame,” and it’s a hoot.

The song skewers Trump’s decision to rescind the legislation, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, that allows children of undocumented immigrants to legally stay in the U.S.

Channeling Newton, who supported Trump in his bid for the presidency, Rainbow sings: “DACA shame, Donald, DACA shame / Thank you for all the stress and strain / Can’t you be half as generous / As you’ve been with the KKK and white supremacists?”

“DACA shame / Put ’em on a plane / Back to from / Whence they never came.”