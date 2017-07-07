COMEDY
07/07/2017 08:08 am ET

Comedian Randy Rainbow Goes Country To Spoof Donald Trump's Twitter Abuse

"Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets," he croons in a rework of a Carrie Underwood song.

By Ron Dicker

President Donald Trump has stumbled on Twitter for a while, but YouTube personality Randy Rainbow still manages to have a fresh take on the president’s social media habits.

Singing to the tune of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” Rainbow gives Trump a country beatdown over his latest Twitter controversies.

“And he don’t know, that he’s dug himself into a hole, and he’s acting like a basic cybertroll, antagonizing almost everyone he meets,” Rainbow sings in a video posted Wednesday. “His vocabulary and that mouth of his, make the Kardashians look like geniuses. Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets.”

 Watch the fun above.

 

