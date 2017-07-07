Raph Solo-His New Track "Love Lies" Brings Us All On A Journey Of Love

Nowadays, Raph Solo is all about the love. This Chilean/Lebanese singer/songwriter/producer recorded “Love Lives” as a birthday gift to himself, but the track has taken on a life of it’s own with a very simple message; finding the love that is within each and every one of us. I sat down with Raph right after the horrific attacks in London to chat about how the U.K. is bouncing back, how music is starting to heal all of us, and why the smash hit “Wonder Woman” movie may be sharing the best lesson of all.

“Love Lives” is a big record and is getting a ton of positive attention as something we all could aspire to right now. Tell me about the record. It’s kind of like an autobiography in song if you will. It talks about seeing someone who sees a lack of love in people, but then finds it on the street simply by looking at other people. It talks about a man who was on the verge of losing himself, but then he finds himself again. He looks within and finds that love lives inside of everybody, regardless of whether you are gay, straight, black, white, rich poor; love lives on the street! (laughs).

Considering what is currently going on in both the United States and in the United Kingdom where you are, the message of the song is extremely ironic and very timely wouldn’t you say? Yes I would. It’s funny, it was not even meant to be that kind of song and it wasn’t meant for me to even record. Sometimes I just write songs from my musical diaries and that was one of them. I thought “why not record it”? With everything happening in the world, I realized that this was the kind of song that needed to be out for me. I figured that while I was working on my album, why not put out some positive music about love, you know?

You know, what also inspired me was watching the election over in the States and what is going on here in the U.K, it was literally one thing after another that made me feel so strongly about putting it out.

While we are in a very dark political time here in the States, the U.K. is rebuilding a terrorist attack at a concert, where we always could be considered safe. How do you feel your country is rebuilding post-attack? We are in a transitional period right now. The average every day man still wakes up and has to go to work and pay their bills. They may not pay as much attention politically, but you see a great many people who are also willing to now stand up and fight for their rights. That is bringing out, in spite of the negative, a positive that people are starting to stand up for themselves.

For those that have never heard Raph Solo, how would you describe your own sound and who has perhaps influenced you musically? Well I definitely would not essentially copy anyone, but I would say that I am a singer-songwriter who writes pop music. I am inspired by real life experiences and more than anything, I like to give people a peek at the person behind the artist when they listen to my music. I would say at the moment I am producing a pop-tech sound with an urban flavor. Some of it is dance inspired, some R&B inspired, things like that.

Why do you think that now more than ever, music that is truly real and authentic is what people are really starting to gravitate towards? You know, I think that there is a spiritual awakening right now with people, if I can get a little deep on it. I mean, for example with the new “Wonder Woman” movie it talks about the fact that only love can save the world. People are searching for something that is real that is within themselves that they don’t have to pay for or buy. A sense of who they are and what the world is about. It’s a general thing, people are looking to attach a deeper meaning to things. For me, it’s an uncalculated move, it is simply the kind of artist I am. If anything, I am definitely a reflection of the times that we are living in. Some of the best people and the best music can come out of times like this.

What artist on either side of the pond are you loving right now. I really am loving Justin Bieber right now. I like that he has turned his life around and that he stands for something. I saw the concert that Ariana Grande did and I liked the take he did. I like bands like Coldplay, I like Rihanna, and I listen to all things across the board. It’s about the music for me definitely.

Are you hitting the road this year to bring your music to the masses? This summer, I will be in London in the studio finishing my album. I think I’ll be doing that until autumn and then finishing up the video, artwork and the photos to go with it. I am hoping to drop the album in 2018.

With Pride month wrapping up here in the States, I have to ask-what does Pride mean to you? Pride to me means waking up in the morning, looking in the mirror and being able to say “it’s okay to be gay and I am proud of who I am”. It does not have to mean I am not allowed to believe in a higher power because I am gay, it doesn’t mean I have to have less rights from the average person because I am gay. I am no less equal than anyone else and I can feel good about myself. Pride for me means having a deeper pride about who you are.