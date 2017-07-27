Rapid Diagnosis of MS

A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) can be devastating to patients and their families. Though there is no cure, there are treatments that can be used to prevent new attacks of MS and to help deal with the symptoms. There are four types of MS, and knowing which one someone has helps decide which treatment to use. Until recently, figuring out which form of MS someone has was a long and expensive process. Now an international group of scientists has developed a simple blood test that measures specific molecules, or biomarkers, to differentiate the types of MS.

MS is a disease affecting the central nervous system, which consists of the brain and the spinal cord. Nerves in the central nervous system have a covering called the myelin sheath, which improves the transmission of electrical signals along the nerves. MS is the result of damage to the myelin sheath, which slows or stops nerve signals. This damage is thought to be due to an autoimmune attack where the immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells.

MS is most often diagnosed between ages 20 and 40 and occurs more often in women than men. Symptoms of MS vary and can come and go with flare-ups lasting days, weeks or months. Symptoms include vision problems, thinking and memory issues, fatigue, numbness, issues with balance and others.

The most common form of MS is called relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and it features flare-ups of symptoms followed by periods of recovery when symptoms decrease or disappear. About 50 percent of people with RRMS go on to develop a secondary type of MS in which flare-ups are followed by gradual worsening of the disease. The third form, present in 15-20 percent of MS patients, is primary progressive MS, in which the disease gets progressively worse with no periods of recovery. Finally, there is a rare form called progressively relapsing MS in which there are sudden relapses after periods of worsening of symptoms.

The new test is based on measuring the levels of an amino acid, the building blocks of proteins, called tryptophan and its breakdown products. This amino acid has previously been shown to be decreased in MS patients but cannot be used to distinguish between MS subtypes. Tryptophan is broken down in the body to produce other compounds. Some of the intermediates of tryptophan degradation affect immunity and nerve signaling. Scientists discovered that the levels of three byproducts of tryptophan could tell them the type of MS and disease severity with excellent accuracy.

This new test will help physicians determine the treatments that are most appropriate for their patients. It will inform patients and their families of what they can expect from their diagnosis and its possible progression.

This discovery may also help scientists learn more about what causes MS and how it progresses to more severe forms. Changes in the breakdown of tryptophan have also been found in other neurologic disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS. Therefore, profiling the tryptophan breakdown byproducts in these other neurological disorders could be also be useful and may point to new avenues for treatment in all of them.