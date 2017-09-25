Rapper B.o.B. Wants To Use Crowdfunding To Prove That The Earth Is Flat

Rapper B.o.B thinks the world is flat and he’s hoping to put your money where his mouth is.

The rapper just started a GoFundMe campaign called “Show BoB The Curve” that aims to help the celebrity non-scientist “purchase and launch multiple satellites into space.”

The campaign started Friday with a goal to raise $200,000. Uproxx figures that’s probably “enough for a small, economy-class satellite ― you know, just something for day-to-day use, nothing too flashy.”

So far, the response has been as flat as B.o.B. claims this planet is: Only $225 has so far been raised.

B.o.B. explains the reasoning for his so-called scientific expedition in this 18-second video.

B.o.B. has expressed skepticism about the Earth being truly round since 2015, according to the Metro.

“No matter how high in elevation you are … the horizon is always eye level …sorry cadets … I didn’t wanna believe it either,” he claimed, according to the paper. ”Don’t believe what I say, research what I say. I’m going up against the greatest liars in history … you’ve been tremendously deceived.”

In January 2016, astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson attempted to calmly respond to the rapper’s “evidence” on Twitter, before finally getting frustrated.

@bobatl Duude — to be clear: Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

Tyson dropped the mic on B.o.B.’s flat Earth beliefs a few days later on The Nightly Show.

“Isaac Newton, my man, said, ‘If I have seen farther than others, it’s by standing on the shoulders of giants.’ Can I get an amen? So that’s right B.o.B. When you stand on the shoulders of those who came before, you might just see far enough to realize the Earth isn’t fucking flat!”