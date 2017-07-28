Rapper Dick Van Dick's Debut LP Takes on the Duality of Desire

Queer New York based rapper Dick Van Dick isn’t shy about talking emotions. His debut studio LP, Chosen Trade, released today, July 28, by Doom Dab spans almost “10 years of songwriting.” Although the album is sexually charged, it’s tone hits that “he loves me/he loves me not” dynamic so typical of dating and relationships, regardless of your sexual orientation.

Dick van Dick | Photography ©Eric Johnson

The project’s lead single, "Nexxx Time," is definitely sexually charged, as Dick Van Dick reveals more of his cocky side. "I'm Dick, I'm a fun-loving guy and I love cumming in a dumb nigga's eye / angry pirate, now he's in an eye patch / well nexxx time you pitch, I catch." Although the undertones of this track do seek, as OUT’s Justin Moran points out, to normalize “homosensuality,” that’s not the album’s main concern.

Dick van Dick | Photography © Eric Johnson

Hypnotic beats and swoon-worthy instrumentals complement Dick Van Dick’s rougher edges. But with Chosen Trade, the rapper opens up a larger discussion of desire. After all desire isn’t just about sex, but also about seduction.

A fixture in the New York indie fashion scene, representing brands like Whatever 21, Gypsy Sport, BCALLA, and Mused, Dick Van Dick’s visual aesthetic is fundamentally tied to his music. As for his undeniably original look, the rapper admits, he loves to play dress-up. But fashion serves as more than ornamentation. Dick Van Dick sees the pieces he creates “as wearable art more than fashion. Music and style inform each other in ways I can’t really explain.” What he’s touching upon is the elusiveness of desire, which sums up Chosen Trade’s vibe.

A collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan member Infinite Coles, (his father is Ghostface Killah and his uncle and mentor is RZA) in the track “Phonetage,” marries a melodic R&B sound with lyrics that punch.

Infinite Coles | Photography © Mikey Assain

For Coles, working in the studio with Dick Van Dick was an inspirational experience. “His confidence is legendary. Working with him was amazing. He knows himself and knows what he wants.” Coles, an out queer artist who speaks openly about the challenges he had growing up gay in the Wu-Tang house, sees beyond gender and sexual orientation. “There shouldn’t be categories like ‘gay’ or ‘straight’ artist. We are all just doing what we love, which is making music. People forget that it’s the music we should focus on, not who I prefer to lie in bed with.”

Infinite Coles | Photography © Chris Lutrell

For now, Dick Van Dick is grateful that the album is out in the world. “I’m excited to see where it goes organically, and I’m happy to go along for the ride.”

Listen to Chosen Trade by Dick Van Dick is available by Doom Dab