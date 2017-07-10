Rare diseases, transplants and cancer will receive 1.7 million euros in clinical research

The projects will be carried out in research centers belonging to 10 Spanish provinces.

The Mutua Madrileña Foundation has delivered 1.7 million euros to 18 new clinical trials of Spanish hospitals on rare diseases, transplants, traumatology and gynecological cancer, as part of its XIV Annual Call for Research Grants in Health.

The Minister of Health, Social Services and Equality, Elena Andradas, the president of the Mutua Madrileña Group and its Foundation, Ignacio Garralda, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Jesús Sánchez Martos, And the president of the Scientific Committee of the Mutua Madrileña Foundation, Dr. Rafael Matesanz, gave this morning the recognition to the researchers.

The selected projects have a minimum duration of one year and a maximum of three years and will be carried out in hospital centers belonging to Health Research Institutes in 10 Spanish provinces , such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​A Coruña, Valladolid, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville, Valencia, Murcia and Granada.

In the area of rare diseases , five studies have been selected, led by the Ramon y Cajal Institute for Health Research in Madrid, the Vall d'Hebrón in Barcelona, ​​the Institute for Health Research in Aragón, the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid and the Institute Of Biocruces Research in Bilbao.

Two of these projects focus on mitochondrial pathologies (those of October 12 and Aragon), while two studies on cystic fibrosis and one on osteogenesis imperfecta, better known as crystal bone disease, will also be supported economically.

In the area of ​​transplantation , five other works have been selected from the Institute of Biomedicine in Seville, the Murcian Institute for Research Virgin of the Arrixaca, and the health research institutes of the Vall d'Hebrón hospitals in Barcelona, ​​La Fe Of Valencia and La Paz of Madrid.

Two of these projects will be multicentric and will deepen the quantitative and qualitative development of donation in cardiac arrest, comparing it with the traditional form of donation in brain death, regarding the obtaining of various organs and the improvement of their quality.

The aid to trauma projects , especially in relation to injuries resulting from traffic accidents, is one of the traditional bets of the Mutua Madrileña Foundation given its concern for the improvement of road safety. This year, one of the projects that will receive help will seek a new treatment to minimize brain damage following traumatic brain injury.

In the area of Oncology , this year focused on gynecological tumors, two projects have been selected from the Biosanitary Research Institute of Granada and from the Sant Pau Biomedical Research Institute of Barcelona; While in the area of ​​Traumatology have been highlighted works of the Foundation Jiménez Diaz of Madrid and the Institute of Sanitary Research of Santiago de Compostela.

Other special aids

In addition, special assistance has been granted to research projects carried out by specialists in the medical staff of the insurer Adeslas, which belongs in turn to the Mutua Madrileña Group.

In the same act the Mutua Madrileña Foundation has also granted its scholarships to the International Cooperation for health professionals. In this V Call for scholarships, the beneficiaries have been four doctors who will carry out health projects in Cameroon, Benin, Senegal and Kenya .

The decision of the Scientific Committee of the Mutua Madrileña Foundation to select the works that will receive the aid is based on criteria of scientific interest and social impact , although it is also taken into account that the study is led by researchers of less than 40 years , With the aim of boosting their professional careers. More than 140 research projects were presented this year to this call for aid.