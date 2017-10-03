Rare Interview with Recluse Graphic Novelist, Chris Ware

Often regarded as one of the best in his field, graphic novelist Chris Ware, author of the Acme Novelty Library series, Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth and Building Stories, is usually loath to give interviews. I was surprised when Chris, a bit of an insular recluse and not necessarily a people person, accepted my invitation for an interview and invited me into his home studio.
Warm and insightful about how he and other creatives move through the world, I feel that my interview with Chris Ware is one of the most important I have ever done. Enjoy this podcast below and the video interview from his library-studio above. Visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast for more information.
