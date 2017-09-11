Patricia Mitchell, Contributor Child Advocate, Founder of 'Patricia's Children INC.' 'Rare never seen before photographs from 9-11-01' By Patricia Mitchell 09/11/2017 02:43 am ET Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell Photo by Patricia Mitchell Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 Photo by Patricia Mitchell Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 just after the second building fell. Photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken moments after the second building fell photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 Moments after the First Building Fell Photo by Patricia Mitchell photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01Moments after the first building fell. By Patricia Mitchell photo by Patricia Mitchell photo by Patricia Mitchell Photo Patricia Mitchell. Taken on 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell Photo Patricia Mitchell. Taken on 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 After both buildings fell. photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 After both buildings fell photo by Patricia Mitchell taken 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken downtown Manhattan, a day after the buildings fell on 9-12-01 By Patricia Mitchell photo by Patricia Mitchell taken the night of 9-11-01 photo by Patricia Mitchell Taken on 9-11-01 Photo Patricia Mitchell Taken two nights after the buildings fell. Her husband and this boy’s father was ‘missing.’ Photo by Patricia Mitchell Citizens placing ‘missing posters’ up in Washington Square Park for their missing loved ones. Photo by Patricia Mitchell Washington Square Park: hundreds of people spontaneously gathered in the center of Washington Square Park forming a circle and holding hands. Some praying, some singing songs of grace quietly. Taken one day after the buildings fell. By Patricia Mitchell Hundreds of people spontaneously form a huge circle holding hands in the center, at the base of where the Twin Towers were viewed in Washington Square Park. By Patricia Mitchell Two nights after the Twin Towers fell, in Union Square Park, New Yorkers singing God Bless America. By Patricia Mitchell The base a fence with Missing Posters and offerings. Taken on 9-11-01 By Patricia Mitchell Four days after the World Trade Center Towers fell.. a Kindergarten class placed their offerings up at Madison Square Park Photo by Patricia Mitchell After both buildings fell on 9-11-01, And the wind began to blow the dark dust... two large orbs appear in this photograph. Download This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
