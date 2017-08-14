Footage Of Rare White Moose Taking A Dip Makes A Big Splash

This footage is definitely amooseing.

A man hiking in Sweden on Friday night captured the above video of a rare white moose, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Hans Nilsson Nilsson was hiking in Varmland County when he came across the creature walking through a creek, according to Storyful.com. Luckily, Nilsson had his camera.

A white moose (called an elk in Europe) is very rare: Less than 100 are known to live in the area, according to the BBC. Regardless of what you call it, this majestic animal is definitely beautiful.

Nilsson’s video of the moose has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook, and he is proud.