Raven in the Stern

07/11/2017 03:30 am ET
If you go to the Canadian Embassy in D.C., you will be confronted by a bronze sculpture popularly called “The Black Canoe.” In the stern is Raven, the trickster. The sculpture was made by the late Bill Reid, whose mother belonged to a tribe called Haida, one of Canada’s “First Nations.” (You can find other pieces by Reid in the anthropology museum in Vancouver, including the origin of humans whom Raven releases from a clam shell.) In imagination I once found a corner in Reid’s crowded canoe and was taken on a journey:

In the spirit canoe I lay down

paddled by drumbeats twice my heart rate,

my helpless head looking toward the stern

where a bird is looking back at me

with eyes as black as the space between stars

and feathers that can whisk me into

nowhere that I've ever been before.

I think of a sculpture called "Black Canoe"

made by Bill Reid of the Haida tribe.

It carries bear, salmon, whale, a human,

and looming over them all, charting

a course in the tricky dark currents

of his mind, is Raven who, as I watch,

grows ever larger by spreading his wings

and by lifting me into the place

where he plays with whatever order

he finds, shifting relative sizes,

shapes, roles, desires, angles of vision,

allowing a new order to arise.

As wings begin to overshadow

my consciousness, Raven takes the stern seat

in his claws and, leaning way forward,

carries me to the northern waters

that I'm haunted by--landing near a bay

on a wild river full of salmon,

with a single bear up to his hips

snatching sock-eye as fast as he can chew.

Behind the bear, on forest floor thick

as a mattress with moss and fiddlebacks,

a place sinking into moist green ease,

I catch a flash of red even brighter

than the salmon--a ring on the ground.

As Raven brings us closer, I see

a yard-wide fairy ring of mushrooms,

bright as neon in the northern mist.

"Amanita muscaria"--a name

I've seen in a book on polar shamans;

a presence no less astonishing

than tiny space ships with each round top

covered with polka dots of puckered white.

As I stand over the ring gazing

into it, I see a fire lambent

in the circle framed by the mushrooms,

and in that flicker there are dancing

all the colors that shimmer so darkly

around each feather on the raven.

I know now that darkness has, inside it,

everything that flies, swims, roots itself, walks,

or surprises us with a fire

that licks reality with tender tongue

like a mother bear bringing newborn cubs

into the world of air, salmon, ravens.

