Raven in the Stern

If you go to the Canadian Embassy in D.C., you will be confronted by a bronze sculpture popularly called “The Black Canoe.” In the stern is Raven, the trickster. The sculpture was made by the late Bill Reid, whose mother belonged to a tribe called Haida, one of Canada’s “First Nations.” (You can find other pieces by Reid in the anthropology museum in Vancouver, including the origin of humans whom Raven releases from a clam shell.) In imagination I once found a corner in Reid’s crowded canoe and was taken on a journey: