Ravin Gandhi: The Five Things I Need To See Before I Consider Making A VC Investment

Yitzi: Ravin, it is a real honor to have you with us. What is your "backstory"?

Ravin: I am the founder and CEO of GMM Nonstick Coatings, which is one of the world’s largest suppliers to the $9B American housewares industry. Each day, over 40M Americans use GMM coatings in their kitchen when they cook on iconic brands like Calphalon, KitchenAid, Farberware, Crock-Pot, George Foreman, Black and Decker, Wilton, Sunbeam, and Pyrex. In 2017, GMM was acquired by SDK, a $7B Japanese conglomerate, and I am still CEO. This deal was the largest buyout in the history of the nonstick coatings industry.

Since 2010 I also have a side job as a venture capitalist, which has always been a passion of mine because I am obsessed with new technologies and startups. I feel that venture capital is far more exciting than private equity, because of the impact that new businesses have on the world.

Yitzi: Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC funding? What was its lesson?

Ravin: My most successful deal has been KeyMe, which is a New York based manufacturer of robotic kiosks that is disrupting the $8B locksmith industry. KeyMe allows users to instantly copy house or car keys at the kiosk or via mobile app, and since it’s all digital you can get your key even if you’re locked out. I was the first investor in 2012 when the founder Greg Marsh was still a student at Columbia University, and have invested in every round subsequently. To date, KeyMe has raised over $100M in funding from some of the best VCs in America such as Battery Ventures, and our kiosks are in thousands of American retailers like Rite-Aid, Bed Bath & Beyond, 7-Eleven, Kroger, Kmart, and Safeway. Within 2 years, I believe KeyMe will be a billion dollar company and a household name.

Yitzi: Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

Ravin: I once invested in a social media app because of an extremely charismatic founder who seemingly had the answer to everything. Over the years, he provided excuse after excuse and was unwilling to face the reality that there was not any compelling traction or revenue model. I learned that people who are “too slick” or have all the answers usually are hiding something. Don’t be afraid to say when you honestly don’t have the answer to something.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Ravin: Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, because they have built Berkshire Hathaway into a global powerhouse from nothing. Beyond that, they are very principled and have wonderful aphorisms about life and business that everyone should read. I tell everyone to read every single annual letter from Berkshire, and also “Poor Charlie’s Almanac” which are a collection of speeches by Munger. I also respect that Buffett donated the majority of his wealth to Bill Gates, who is doing a great job attacking disease and poverty around the globe. I would hope to use my wealth to help the world someday (after a few more exits, hopefully!)

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Ravin: I am on the Board of City Year Chicago, which is a phenomenal non-profit that sends recent college graduates into the worst performing public schools in Chicago. City Year helps keep kids from dropping out of school, and is helping the tragic gang and violence issue in Chicago. I have always been passionate about education and City Year is a phenomenal organization.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I need to see before making a VC investment" and why.

Ravin:

I actually have seven

1. That you are solving a real problem

Everyone thinks his or her startup solves a consumer pain point. However, ask yourself metaphorically if the pain point you solve is “aspirin level” or is it “morphine level?” I will only invest in businesses that solve morphine-level pain. Why? Because when pain is huge, it’s far likelier consumers will pay for the solution. Businesses that solve minor inconveniences usually hit a brick wall when they try and monetize or scale.

2. That you are targeting HUGE markets

Given the huge risks in startup investing, I need to see that your startup can become a billion-dollar business. Yes, that’s billion with a capital B. If your target addressable market is in the nine digits, it’s too small. Big markets mean big dollars, so think BIG.

3. That you have technical talent

I see deck after deck proposing all types of apps but many times the companies have no personnel who can actually program or code. This destroys credibility. Outsourcing or using technical consultants will not cut it. If you don’t have a technical co-founder you’ve pretty much selected yourselves for extinction. Do not try and raise money until you can credibly point to the person who is going to make the backend or technical magic happen.

4. That you are NOT underestimating your competition

When I see that there are over four existing players in your space, or if you have chosen to compete with existing tech monsters (Facebook, Google, etc.), you better have a bulletproof story about why your business is different. Compelling business models usually have very little real competition, because they are attacking the market creatively and doing something that hasn’t been done before. It is much harder to get funded as a “me-too” business.

5. That you are NOT overestimating your product

In Peter Thiel’s book Zero To One, he says that your product needs to be 10X better than whatever is currently out there to get breakaway traction. I agree. Anything less than 10X will not create consumer passion that is sticky and viral. As a CEO of a technology company myself, I know that making something even 50 percent better is hard, so 10 times may sound crazy. But in our hyper-competitive economy, you need to come to market with something that is not only incrementally better if you want to get funded.

6. That you are not relying on top-down analysis

All too often, I hear a pitch that says something like “our target market is X billion in size, and if we can get Y percent of it, we will be Z billion in revenue.” Nobody ever believes this top-down fluff, so avoid it. You have to have a bottom-up analysis that starts with the unit economics of your product and shows how you will get to the first million in sales. That first million will be the hardest revenue you ever get, so if you can convince me that you will beat the odds and get there, it makes it far easier to believe your scaling story.

7. I need to see passion

This may be the most important. Remember, in the end VCs are investing in people. No matter how much I like your product, if the CEO and team do not exude passion and confidence, I pass every time. As someone who has founded and built businesses, I know every startup will face "going concern" risk at some point over the first year or two. Sometimes the only thing that keeps you going is passion and confidence. So make sure you believe your own story and that you really love your product, because everyone in the room can tell instantly.