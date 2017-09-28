Raw Food Diet for Dogs

As a health-conscious person, you’re probably familiar with the Paleo diet.

Yep, that’s the one where you eat meat, fruit and veggies. Nothing processed. This way of eating is meant to be closer to the way our ancestors ate and therefore our bodies digest it easier which means it has loads of health benefits. Advocates of the Paleo diet say you’ll feel more energetic, reduce brain fog, and even lose a few pounds.

Sounds great, right?

The raw diet for dogs is also a way of eating that’s closer to their ancestors. After all, if dogs evolved from wolves, you know those wolves weren’t chowing down on a bowl of kibble poured into a bowl for them twice a day.

Your dog wasn’t built for all that processed food either. Proponents of the raw diet for dogs says it can help your dog have a shinier coat, cleaner teeth, heal skin problems, and have a boost of energy.

However, if you’re like a lot of dog lovers, you might question the idea of the raw diet. RAW? As in, not cooked? Yep.

If you think about it, it makes sense.

Dogs of yore often scavenged their food. Their teeth and jaws are meant to tear meat and chomp on bones. Their bodies need fresh fruits and veggies, not highly processed foods. And while your precious Max appreciates your hunting and gathering skills in the pet food aisle, he may be healthier on a raw diet. Of course, your brain might still be wondering if this raw diet is right for YOUR dog and how would you implement it anyway? Fair questions.

First, let’s address if the raw diet is right for your pup.

Is the RAW Diet Right for My Dog?

As mentioned above, the raw diet for dogs comprises raw meat, bones, fruit, and veggies.

Advocates such as Dr. Billinghurst, veterinarian, speaker, author, and long-time proponent of raw food for dogs uses “Improving Companion Animal Health Through Evolutionary Nutrition” as is mission statement. He’s adamant that dogs thrive on the “Biologically Appropriate Raw Food” or (BARF) diet because it’s evolutionary “correct” for their digestive systems. He says feeding this way can reduce allergies, arthritis, auto immune diseases and so much more. So now that you have an idea of the benefits of feeding raw, here’s how you go about it.

Here’s What’s Important to Know About the Raw Diet for Dogs

It’s essential that it be nutritionally balanced. Which means, you’re not feeding raw just because you dump some ground beef into Fido’s bowl. Not at all.

You want to make sure you’re including vitamins and minerals with it too. The best way to do this is to consult with a nutritionist. That way, you can discover the right balance of bone, meat, veggies, and fruit to give your dog. As you can imagine, the balance will be different depending on the size, lifestyle, and breed of your dog. You can also look at some of the prepared (frozen!) raw diet s or build your network of local suppliers.

For many people, the frozen diets are the easiest way to transition because it’s convenient. They’re prepared with the right balance of bone to veggies and they’re easy to obtain and store. You don’t have search out butchers and worry about making sure you have the right balance of nutrition. Now that you’ve discovered the benefits of the raw diet for dogs and a way to easily provide it for your dog, let’s discuss the importance of the transition in terms of your pup’s digestive system.

How to Transition Your Dog to the Raw Diet

You don’t want to make a 100% switch at one time of any food, because that can upset your dog’s digestive system. So how do you do it?

Veterinarians will often tell you to mix 75% kibble with 25% of the new food for a few days. Of course, every dog is different. Some won’t have any problems at all while others will have a sensitive tummy at the beginning. He might throw up or have a soft stool for a few days as his body adjusts. This is normal. After a few days, your dog should be eating it happily and you can add a little more. Most dogs will adapt to the new diet within a week or two. Within a few weeks after that, you’ll probably start seeing a new glisten in your dog’s coat and a sparkle in his eye.