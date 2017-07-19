Jicama (pronounced: hick-a-ma) is a low-cal & filling root veggie. It’s most commonly eaten RAW and kinda tastes like a cross between a potato + an apple.

WHY IT’S GREAT: Jicama has 6 grams of super gut-friendly prebiotic fiber per cup. It also contains skin-firming vitamin C, is only 50 calories per cup, and is 90% water which it helps keep you hydrated during hot summer days.

My absolute favorite way to enjoy raw JICAMA is as a…CHIP SWAP.

TRY: Raw Jicama Chips w/ chili powder & lime

HOW TO: Cut the skin off of one jicama & trim it to the shape of a square block. Using a mandoline, cut the jicama into 1/8-inch slices and cut each diagonally into triangles. In a large bowl, toss jicama with sea salt & lime juice. Place on a platter and sprinkle with chili powder. I love these as is or served w/ guacamole!

PS: Raw Jicama Chips taste great with rosé on a hot summer day. xx

BONUS #1

Jicama makes a great cracker stand-in.

Click here for my Pea Avocado Stacks recipe.

BONUS #2

Jicama makes a great addition to salsa.