This has been co-written by Josh Infante.

Prison has a universal fascination. It’s a real-life horror story because, given the right set of circumstances, anyone could find themselves behind bars. – Wentworth Miller

Life is a long road, and we all have to make that walk. For some, the journey is pretty standard. For others, there is a more difficult path to follow. John McLeod has traveled down the path and as a result, we are offered his new single, ‘Razor Wire’.

Singer and songwriter, John McLeod, introduces a first hand description of the struggle behind a prison fence. Desperation, loneliness and longing for home, these are all examples of what you can expect when you come face to face with the razor wire. Drawing from his personal memories and stories, McLeod introduces the listener to a world where anything goes, and those who are allowed to leave are forever changed. “I poured my heart and soul into this song to really give it that mournful sound,” McLeod recalls. If you examine the lyrics, McLeod refers to ‘the razor wire’s game’, giving this ominous reference an identity and soul all its own. No matter what the wire’s intentions are, the message is very clear. Once you come face to face with the prison yard fence, you’re playing its game, and you are playing by different rules. During my conversation with the artist, he recalled multiple instances where inmates would risk scaling the fence, even though they were merely two weeks from release. One inmate in particular severely injured himself as a result of the deep cuts. We can only imagine how desperate you must be to risk so much for freedom as soon as possible.

After a twenty-month sentence in prison, John McLeod had to let his story be told. Razor Wire is a direct result of his experiences behind bars. Knowing what time of day it was by looking through the keyhole and witnessing the gruesome day-to-day struggle all inmates encounter were a direct influence for his lyrics. McLeod doesn’t draw inspiration from any particular artist for this single. But, the overall tone of this song resonates a blue-collar feel that his predecessors have touched on before. McLeod chooses to pave his own path with his songwriting and subsequently has discovered his own personal sound. McLeod did mention, however, his liking of Merle Haggard in his younger years. The twang of his guitar and electric riffs are a familiar sound to any fan of country and easy listening music. The steady beat and smooth harmonica give this composition a groovy rock vibe, one that brings an upbeat feel to the somber subject material. But, what will perk the interest of any music fan is a universal message. No matter who you are, where you come from, or your place in society, the prison yard is a grave life changer. Quite frankly, it’s a crying shame.