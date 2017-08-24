Re-entering the workforce after forty doesn't have to be a nightmare

When women over forty have been out of the work force and are ready to step back in, the prospects can not only be daunting. Sometimes they can just plain suck. That’s why last year, Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan, founders of the NYC based public relations company Wunderlich Kaplan Communications, created The Enternship.

“The Enternship is for women over forty who have either been pushed out of or have had a hard time re-entering the workforce. It’s a six-week paid internship to get women in the mix,” Kaplan explains. The program has been a smashing success by all accounts.

“We just completed our third season, this time doubling our number of women. We have been expanding to be able to touch larger groups of women, not only by offering larger sessions but offering one on one distance consulting for women that cannot attend our sessions in person,” explains Kaplan. “Once we started helping women and we mean “changing lives” we couldn’t just stop. When we saw the fire being re-igniting in previously defeated women, we knew this was our calling.”

Wunderlich says that she’s not even a little surprised by the program’s success. She explains, “In our current economic and cultural landscape people are feeling defeated, scared and unsure of their next move.”

The two say they are far from done and that they have discovered some interesting things as they’ve built The Enternship. “We’ve found that women are not only looking to re-enter the workforce but have spectacular ideas of launching their own businesses,” says Kaplan. “Our goal is to instill the confidence needed to do this; show that you can curate your dream lives by drawing upon your passions; and teach the roadmap for successfully using the power of PR for their own brands so they never need to rely on anyone else dictating the path forward.”

As for the future, Kaplan and Wunderlich just launched The Enternship Retreat. They describe it as a “passion igniting, life changing 3-day program co-hosted by NBC’s Cat Greenleaf in the Catskills, NY.” It’s scheduled to run September 22nd - 24th 2017 and is based on The Enternship program itself. Kaplan explains, “During this extraordinary fall getaway, 40 like-minded women will enjoy electrifying days filled with personal development workshops, guest speakers, wellness classes, holistic nutrition consultations and career empowerment seminars. Women will renew and reset with guided meditations, nourish themselves with organic local farm-to-table meals, recharge with grounding nature hikes and yoga, and participate in lively forward thinking conversations by the bonfire.”

The pair says this kind of work is imperative in light of the state of the world these days. “Women need to stand up for each other now more than ever,” Wunderlich says. And in the name of supporting all women, Kaplan and Wunderlich share their seven top tips when re-entering the workforce.