Reaching The City Centre From London Heathrow Without Breaking Your Fall Travel Budget

Fall is the best time of year to visit London. Sure, you’ve probably heard summer offers the warmest temperatures and the best chance of experiencing a sunny afternoon in Hyde Park. But fall also means fewer tourists, lower accommodation and airfare prices, picture-perfect fall foliage, and sometimes, lingering summer temperatures. If you’re lucky enough to be heading to London this autumn, it’s time to finish making those last-minute plans. This guide to reaching the city centre from London Heathrow this fall will help you optimize your time in the city and ultimately make the most of your autumn escape.

Catch the Train

Photo credit: Hugh Llewelyn

One of the best ways to experience a new city is to travel as the local do. And you’ll quickly see that London locals hop the Heathrow Express train from Heathrow to the city centre. A nonstop train sweeps by the airport every 15 minutes, transporting passengers to Paddington Station in 15-27 minutes depending on which terminal they exit. A one-way fare on the Heathrow Express costs £34, but you can purchase your tickets online before you go to save time and money.

Catch the More Affordable Train

More budget-minded travelers may want to give up a few more minutes of their day to save several pounds. The London Underground costs just £10.40 (eve cheaper when paying via oyster card), for a one-way fare, but a ride to the center of the city will eat up roughly 1 hour of your day.

Hail a Cab (Without the Hailing Part)

Photo credit: liber

Public transportation is one of the most affordable ways to reach the city centre from the second busiest airport in the world, but it’s no secret that some travelers are willing to shell out a few extra pounds for a more convenient ride. Exclusive Airports allows travelers to book taxi and minicab rides from Heathrow to the heart of the city ahead of time. This is an ideal option for travelers who don’t have much time to waste (weekend getaway, anyone?), but still want a rate that’s economical. Catching a black cab or minicab to the city centre is an undeniably London-esque experience, but this method takes the usual stresses associated with hailing a cab at one of the world’s busiest airports away.

Hop on the Bus

The U.K.’s National Express Coaches offer a comfortable and convenient way to travel from Point A to Point B across much of the United Kingdom. You can use the National Express Coach Service to reach London’s Victoria coach station quickly and for roughly the same price as the Underground. The coaches are equipped with washrooms and spacious seats, but they’re only convenient to catch from Heathrow’s Central Bus Station (between Terminal 2 and 3). Travelers arriving at Terminal 4 or 5 will have to use another free train service to the reach the centre of the airport, which is tedious and time consuming.

Photo credit: Dunja Klar