Reacting To The First Gay Porn I Ever Watched... With The Porn Star In It!

I remember it like it was yesterday.

The year was 2002 and I had just moved into my freshman college dorm. I was tingling with excitement. But not about making new friends or going to frat parties. My excitement came from - after years and years of dial up - finally having a fast internet connection with which to stream gay porn videos.

I locked the door, lowered the blinds and clicked my way to “Navy Blues: Deeper In The Brig” starring newcomer Brent Everett - described by the video as having an eager “cherub” mouth. It was love as first wank.

Little did I know that in just fifteen short years, I’d be re-watching “Navy Blues” with a still dreamy (but decidedly less cherub-y) Brent. I can’t help but think that through some sort of masturbation-magic, I manifested this encounter into existence.