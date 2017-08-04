Shoring up the base appears to be President Donald Trump’s strategy to deflect attention from the all-too-numerous crises and self-inflicted wounds plaguing his administration.

Trump shows little interest in broadening his support beyond his core backers. Trump rarely travels to states he lost in the general election (other than for military-related events or to visit a property he owns). His administration's recent policy announcements — for example, on immigration and college admissions — are geared to appeal to the white working-class constituency that, for the most part, elevated Trump to the presidency. At the same time, the president apparently calculates that this constituency is not synonymous with the institutional Republican Party, which he disdains as shown by a Trump tweet distancing himself from the GOP-controlled Congress: “Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!”

Frustrated by his inability to get Congress to provide him with a win (repealing Obamacare is dead, tax reform is delayed, and an infrastructure plan does not exist), Trump is moving instead to implement some of the planks of the ultra-nationalist agenda favored by alt-right supporters inside and outside his administration. This strategy has been unveiled concurrent with recent polls that reveal Trump’s base is shrinking. A just-released Quinnipiac University poll shows Trump’s approval rating plunging to 33 percent. The president is in the uncomfortable position of intensifying his appeal to an ever smaller constituency.

The Trump administration has prepared a document instructing the Justice Department to investigate and sue universities over affirmative action admissions policies thought to discriminate against white applicants. The document targets admissions programs that give members of generally disadvantaged groups, such as African Americans and Latinos, an edge over other applicants with similar test scores. The policy likely will appeal to many whites who believe they and/or their children are at a disadvantage in an increasingly multiracial society.

The president endorsed a new Senate bill to slash legal immigration levels in half over a decade. If passed by the Senate — a big if — the proposal fundamentally would change immigration policies that have been in place since the 1960s. Trump defended the proposal by claiming the bill would protect the jobs of American workers. He said the existing immigration policy “has not been fair to our people, our citizens, and our workers.”

The proposals to attack affirmative action and cut immigration — combined with changes in policies on voting rights, gay rights, transgender people, and criminal sentencing — are designed to appeal to Trump supporters who largely fear the many cultural and social changes occurring in contemporary America and the nation’s growing diversity. The announcements of these policies are often accompanied by rhetoric intended to reinforce the signals sent by the proposals.

An example of this occurred earlier this week when the administration trotted out Stephen Miller to discuss the new immigration plan. Miller was questioned by CNN’s Jim Acosta — who has had run-ins in the past with the president and White House briefers. Acosta asked if the administration favored admitting only immigrants from Great Britain and Australia, since the proposed law requires new arrivals to speak English. Now, Miller correctly chastised Acosta for suggesting that only people from English-speaking countries know English. But, Miller went on to say that Acosta’s question “reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree.”

The word “cosmopolitan” is a historical signaling device, a dog whistle to those who fear diversity and cultural change. The word “cosmopolitan” had a long and unsavory history in the last century’s totalitarian regimes that employed anti-Semitic tropes. Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin frequently railed against “rootless cosmopolitanism,” especially in his later years. In 1946, Stalin met with Soviet intellectuals to denounce “cosmopolitan” tendencies in the arts. The anti-cosmopolitan campaign actually started during World War II as an adjunct of Soviet patriotism, and the use of the word “rootless” as an adjective before cosmopolitan suggested that Jews were not citizens of the Soviet Union and hence their patriotism was questionable.

The Nazis, too, used the word pejoratively: Cosmopolitan was the opposite of racial purity. The Nazis and their Fascist allies in Italy believed cosmopolitanism — typified by the rootless and stateless Jews of Europe — threatened traditional and racially pure states. The Nazis particularly feared cosmopolitan art, by which they meant modern and abstract representation. The term has also been adopted by contemporary authoritarian governments such as in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Viktor Orban’s Hungary, and the ruling Law and Justice Party in Poland.

Miller must know the ugly history associated with the word, which is also a favorite of chief White House strategist Stephen Bannon. Yes, I know Miller is Jewish, which did not stop former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke from tweeting about Miller earlier this year, “I can’t help it. I like this guy - I think he’s genuinely #AmericaFirst.” Miller would probably deny any wish to emulate the totalitarian Soviet and Nazi regimes, but there is no evading that labelling someone “cosmopolitan” implies that person is somehow not a “real American.” (It may have been only a coincidence that Miller accused Acosta, the son of Cuban immigrants, of “cosmopolitan bias,” but Miller also may have been not-so-subtly associating the media with the liberal, “elitist” coasts and big cities, which tended not to be Trump country.)