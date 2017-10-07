Read This Before Setting Up Autopay

When it comes to paying bills, a majority of Americans rely on automatic payments to get the job done—61 percent have at least one bill on autopay, according to a 2015 report by Reuters.

Using autopay is convenient and saves time, making it easier to balance payments for multiple credit cards, utilities, streaming services and other subscriptions. The feature also eliminates a common fear from the bill paying process: a forgotten payment could negatively impact your credit.

Photo by Marjan Grabowski on Unsplash

But if you rely too heavily on autopay, you’re also sacrificing something important: an intimate connection to your personal finances.

Remember when you were a kid, and you asked your parents for a new toy or gadget? More often than not—If your childhood was anything like mine—the response was a lecture on “learning the value of the dollar.”

Well thanks to our parents, we learned it, but now we’re at risk of forgetting those lessons and losing touch with our bank accounts. When we rely heavily on autopay, we spend less time managing—and therefore thinking about—where our money’s going.

In doing so, we’ve surrendered the opportunity to critically assess our financial decisions on a regular basis.

Photo by Fabian Blank on Unsplash

Understand the Risks

Setting up autopay poses other potential complications for your wallet.

Insufficient funds : If a charge processes—even an erroneous one—and your bank account is low on funds, you may face overdraft fees from your bank.

: If a charge processes—even an erroneous one—and your bank account is low on funds, you may face overdraft fees from your bank. Accidental charges : Retailers may assure you they processed your refund or cancelled your subscription, but everyone makes mistakes. Unless you’re carefully reviewing your credit card bills, you might be paying for services you never used.

: Retailers may assure you they processed your refund or cancelled your subscription, but everyone makes mistakes. Unless you’re carefully reviewing your credit card bills, you might be paying for services you never used. Fraud: Fraudulent charges are also easy to miss if you aren’t carefully monitoring your finances.

Using Autopay Wisely

The good news is: you can still benefit from the convenience of autopay without losing control or exposing yourself to unnecessary risks. Follow these simple steps to steer clear of the common pitfalls.

Use a Credit Card to Consolidate

If you choose to place select bills on autopay, cover them with a credit card. Pay your credit card manually, and use the monthly opportunity to check in and carefully review each bill.

Sign up for Notifications

Request email notifications from vendors when bills process, and set up text or email notifications through your credit card company to review payments in real time.

Assess Subscriptions Monthly