Before Voluntouring Think Long and Hard

"I will never retweet appeals that treat poor children as opportunities to enhance Westerners," says JK Rowling.

The 51-year-old author runs a charity which campaigns to end the initializing of children globally. She continues to draw attention to the perils of voluntourism — particularly in orphanages.

"As often occurs when I tweet about the charity I founded, @Lumos, I have been asked to between an appeal from other charities which offer volunteer ‘experiences' in extremely poor nations. @Lumos does not support #voluntourism," Rowling wrote on Twitter.

Condescension And Superficial Relationships

A recent article reminded me of my concerns with voluntourism that began when I participated in a U.S. Navy volunteer program which sent sailors to spend a week in disadvantaged and poverty-stricken nations on volunteering. Some of us taught English in local schools; others helped in building schools. Spread throughout the week were ‘touristy' getaways and souvenir shopping. I could not shake the feeling that it was too self-congratulatory and disingenuous.

"Voluntourism" normally involves a group of idealistic and privileged tourists who have different socio-economic status than those they ‘serve.' They enter the communities with little — or no — understanding of the locals' history and way of life. All they understand is the poverty and assumed neediness of the region.

What follows is condescending and superficial relationships which transform the — typically western — volunteer into a giver and the community members into the grateful charity recipients.

The dynamics are uncomfortable where a person starts to wonder if the trips aren't designed more for the spiritual fulfillment of the volunteer instead of poverty alleviation.

A cottage industry has grown out of voluntourism while popularity grows in response to increasing global inequality. While the gap between wealthy and poor widens, it seems the need for those of the global north to put a blame on their guilt privilege — or just to look good. The developing nations have become a playground for redeeming privileged souls seeking to atone for global injustices.

"Unless very strict operating policies and procedures are established and followed," says Dr. Marina Gafanovich, a New York-based physician specializing in travel medicine, "the results can be catastrophic for the volunteer, the agency sending them and the community in which voluntourists serve."

Kaydence Delaney Wakes Up

White folks aren't told the color of their skin is the problem. We fly through law enforcement checkpoints and can go into affluent neighborhoods without anyone checking us out sideways. We usually are predisposed for success based on a physical characteristic we have no control over.

Kaydence Delaney traveled to Tanzania as part of a school trip. Fourteen white girls and one black girl who was called white b everyone the group met in Tanzania. A few teachers as chaperones and $3000 bought a week at an orphanage; a partially built library, a few soccer games, and a week long safari.

Their mission was to build a library. It turns out the group of highly educated private board school students were so terrible at the basic construction that the men in the community had to tear down the unsound bricks the girls had placed and rebuilt the structure. It was a daily ritual. The girls laying bricks, the men undoing the work and then acting as if nothing happened.

The girls failed at the purpose of being there. It would have been more cost efficient and helpful for the local economy if they had just pooled the money and hired locals to do the work.

Later, the same summer, Kaydence began working in the Dominican Republic at a summer camp organized for HIV kids. It wasn't long before she discovered her less-than-rudimentary Spanish set her apart from the local staff. She may as well be an alien. Kaydence worked with the group each summer for six years. Finally, she accepted that her presence was not a godsend she was led to believe.

Kadence, a little white girl, is good at many things. She can raise money, train volunteers, and coordinate programs. She is flexible, creative and can think on her feet. On paper, she is highly qualified to do international aid. On paper.

She is not an educator, a doctor, a carpenter, an engineer or any other professional who could help in giving concrete support and long-term solutions in developing nations.

She's a little white girl who can clown around with kids, try to teach a class and tell the story of how she "found" herself to a few thousand people — and not much else.

Some people will say that's enough. That as long as Kadence goes to (fill-in-the-name-of-the-country) with an open mind and good heart she'll leave at least one kid uplifted and emboldened by her short stay that the child will, for decades, think of her every evening.

Should a child in Ghana or Sri Lanka or Indonesia think of someone like Kaydence each evening? Or should they think about their teacher or village chief or mother? The child needs a champion who she can understand. Someone who looks like her and is part of her culture and speaks her language.

Before Signing on The Dotted Line

Before signing up for a volunteer trip think about whether you honestly possess the skills needed for the trip to be successful. If yes, then go. If not, reconsider.

Being part of an international trip where you aren't helpful isn't benign. It's detrimental. Your unskilled participation slows down growth and perpetuates the "white savior" complex which has haunted the nation's people want to serve for centuries.

I've reached the point where I believe the first step to making the world better is to simply experience a place. Unless someone is willing to devote their career to studying international affairs, the mistakes that international charities make while acting on good intentions does more harm than good.

Maybe volunteering overseas is not for you.