Readers Respond To Deadly Rally in Charlottesville And Trump's Remarks

“I feel sad she died [by] a violent senseless act of cowardice by someone so rigid in thought, so afraid of other, so afraid of change, that they saw the protesters as simply targets, not as they truly were: living, breathing, and loving beings. I think that’s a problem; that one is so scared of change that they become blinded by hate for change.” – Kevin Spelts

The above quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity. To weigh in on the week’s top stories, chat us on Messenger.