Jennifer Segal, Contributor Chef, Cookbook Author, Busy Mom

Ready, Set...Grill! 15 Fabulous Main Dishes For Your Labor Day BBQ

09/04/2017 08:39 am ET

Send off summer with this lineup of delicious Labor Day grilling recipes.

1. Southwestern Sliders

These drip-down-your-chin sliders are jazzed up with smoky Southwestern spices, jalapeno pepper and Jack cheese. They are phenomenal topped with my Roasted Tomato Peach Jam. GET THE RECIPE

2. Cedar Planked Salmon with Lemon, Garlic & Herbs

Cedar planked salmon is a mainstay on restaurant menus, yet it’s so easy — not to mention less expensive — to make at home. The plank imparts a smoky flavor, prevents the fish from sticking to the grill, and also makes clean-up a breeze. GET THE RECIPE

3. Grilled Flank Steak with Garlic & Rosemary

Marinated in garlic, rosemary and olive oil, this flank steak is full of flavor and deliciously charred. GET THE RECIPE

4. Grilled Chicken Wings with Seasoned Buffalo Sauce

Classic Buffalo wings are fried but I love the flavor and ease of cooking them on the grill — they are truly no fuss, no muss and finger lickin’ good! You can serve them plain but the seasoned Buffalo sauce takes them over the top. GET THE RECIPE

5. Grilled Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Filets with Chimichurri

A specialty of Argentina, chimichurri is a tangy, zesty condiment traditionally served with grilled meats. This version — made from a fragrant blend of parsley, mint and cilantro — pairs beautifully with spice-rubbed beef tenderloin filets. GET THE RECIPE

6. Honey, Sriracha & Lime Chicken Skewers

These chicken skewers marinated in honey, lime juice and Sriracha are every bit as good as they look — and if you haven’t tried Sriracha, the Asian hot sauce named after the coastal city of Si Racha in Thailand, this is the perfect recipe to taste just how delicious it is. GET THE RECIPE

7. Juicy Steakhouse Burgers

Everyone loves a good steakhouse burger, but they can be difficult to replicate at home because most steakhouses use custom ground beef mixes. But it can be done! The secret is to use ordinary 85% lean ground beef, a panade — a mixture of bread and milk that keeps meat tender and juicy even when cooked to medium-well — and lots of seasoning. GET THE RECIPE

8. Grilled Thai Curry Chicken Skewers with Coconut Peanut Sauce

This recipe, adapted from the blog and book, Savory Sweet Life by Alice Currah, is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. It’s the sauce that makes it so good. If you’re anything like me, you’ll be tempted to forget the chicken entirely and just eat the sauce as a soup. GET THE RECIPE

9. Perfectly Grilled Chicken Breasts with Lemon, Garlic & Herbs

This is my basic, go-to grilled chicken — perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or cookout — and so versatile. You can serve the fillets on their own (kids love them), topped with cheese on a toasted bun, chopped up in a quesadilla or, as I often do, sliced over a Greek or Caesar salad. GET THE RECIPE

10. Greek-Style Lamb Burgers

Think outside the burger box with these delicious lamb patties topped with tzatziki, feta, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. GET THE RECIPE

11. Middle Eastern Chicken Kebabs

In this crowd-pleasing recipe, chicken thighs are marinated in a tangy Middle Eastern-style blend of Greek yogurt, lemon, garlic and spices, then grilled on skewers until golden brown. Serve over basmati rice pilaf or a Greek salad. GET THE RECIPE

12. Grilled Pesto Shrimp

There are endless ways to use pesto, but this shrimp dish has to be one of my favorites. Whether you serve it for dinner or an appetizer, the shrimp disappear in a flash. Trust me, no matter how much you think you’ll need, make extra! GET THE RECIPE

13. Asian BBQ Chicken

Think of this dish as Chicken Teriyaki with a South Asian flair, or India meets the other flavors of Asia. It sounds exotic but is actually kid-friendly and easy to make. GET THE RECIPE

14. Grilled Turkey Burgers

Most turkey burgers are dry and tasteless. Not these! The secret is adding Italian turkey sausage, a trick often used with meatballs. GET THE RECIPE

15. Grilled Moroccan Meatballs with Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Served over couscous with a cooling yogurt-cucumber sauce, these grilled meatballs make a quick and easy meal that’s big on flavor. GET THE RECIPE

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Ready, Set...Grill! 15 Fabulous Main Dishes For Your Labor Day BBQ

CONVERSATIONS