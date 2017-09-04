Ready, Set...Grill! 15 Fabulous Main Dishes For Your Labor Day BBQ

Send off summer with this lineup of delicious Labor Day grilling recipes.

These drip-down-your-chin sliders are jazzed up with smoky Southwestern spices, jalapeno pepper and Jack cheese. They are phenomenal topped with my Roasted Tomato Peach Jam. GET THE RECIPE

Cedar planked salmon is a mainstay on restaurant menus, yet it’s so easy — not to mention less expensive — to make at home. The plank imparts a smoky flavor, prevents the fish from sticking to the grill, and also makes clean-up a breeze. GET THE RECIPE

Marinated in garlic, rosemary and olive oil, this flank steak is full of flavor and deliciously charred. GET THE RECIPE

Classic Buffalo wings are fried but I love the flavor and ease of cooking them on the grill — they are truly no fuss, no muss and finger lickin’ good! You can serve them plain but the seasoned Buffalo sauce takes them over the top. GET THE RECIPE

A specialty of Argentina, chimichurri is a tangy, zesty condiment traditionally served with grilled meats. This version — made from a fragrant blend of parsley, mint and cilantro — pairs beautifully with spice-rubbed beef tenderloin filets. GET THE RECIPE

These chicken skewers marinated in honey, lime juice and Sriracha are every bit as good as they look — and if you haven’t tried Sriracha, the Asian hot sauce named after the coastal city of Si Racha in Thailand, this is the perfect recipe to taste just how delicious it is. GET THE RECIPE

Everyone loves a good steakhouse burger, but they can be difficult to replicate at home because most steakhouses use custom ground beef mixes. But it can be done! The secret is to use ordinary 85% lean ground beef, a panade — a mixture of bread and milk that keeps meat tender and juicy even when cooked to medium-well — and lots of seasoning. GET THE RECIPE

This recipe, adapted from the blog and book, Savory Sweet Life by Alice Currah, is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. It’s the sauce that makes it so good. If you’re anything like me, you’ll be tempted to forget the chicken entirely and just eat the sauce as a soup. GET THE RECIPE

This is my basic, go-to grilled chicken — perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or cookout — and so versatile. You can serve the fillets on their own (kids love them), topped with cheese on a toasted bun, chopped up in a quesadilla or, as I often do, sliced over a Greek or Caesar salad. GET THE RECIPE

Think outside the burger box with these delicious lamb patties topped with tzatziki, feta, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. GET THE RECIPE

In this crowd-pleasing recipe, chicken thighs are marinated in a tangy Middle Eastern-style blend of Greek yogurt, lemon, garlic and spices, then grilled on skewers until golden brown. Serve over basmati rice pilaf or a Greek salad. GET THE RECIPE

There are endless ways to use pesto, but this shrimp dish has to be one of my favorites. Whether you serve it for dinner or an appetizer, the shrimp disappear in a flash. Trust me, no matter how much you think you’ll need, make extra! GET THE RECIPE

Think of this dish as Chicken Teriyaki with a South Asian flair, or India meets the other flavors of Asia. It sounds exotic but is actually kid-friendly and easy to make. GET THE RECIPE

Most turkey burgers are dry and tasteless. Not these! The secret is adding Italian turkey sausage, a trick often used with meatballs. GET THE RECIPE