Ready to Build Your Networth? 5 Tips that will Help You

Financial freedom is the dream, everyone craves it but a lot of people are trapped in an endless cycle of living from pay-check to pay-check. Many aren’t happy with what’s left of their finances after paying bills and debts. But financial freedom is achievable and not as difficult as it seems. The major key is to have the willpower and discipline to put your finances in order.

To build your networth, you have to first find out what the actual figure is and you can only do this by calculating the difference between your assets and your liabilities. Below are five ways in which you can build your networth and truly live the life you want.

1. Generate multiple sources of income

This might seem like an obvious idea but a lot of salary earners think they can save enough to live the kind of financial life they dream about. Month after month, they try to save chunks of their income but are stuck in a vicious cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to get out of and to worsen matters, they lose precious time.

Asking for a raise is a way to increase your income or better still, you can engage in other paying activities on the side. During the weekends you can involve in unskilled labour ranging from hair making to babysitting to selling handmade goods just to bring in extra money asides your job.

2. Reduce outflow of money

Now this is where a whole lot of discipline is needed as sometimes you just want to splurge without thinking of the future or thinking about paying bills. But wait, before you go on that spending spree, before you go shopping or eating out at restaurants, think about how small spends add up to create a big impact in your finances.

Review your liabilities and take note of how much you spend and what you spend on daily for a week and gradually cut down on the spending’s you can do without and find cheaper alternatives if you can. To also enforce a frugal spending habit, you can reduce or totally stop the use of credit cards as it eliminates the occurrence of impulsive buying.

3. Pay Off Debt

Debts are networth drainers because it is money going out which could be used to increase it instead. Try to pay off all debts as soon as possible. If you need to cut down on a lot of expenses to reduce the duration of debt, it is a worthy sacrifice to make. However, you have to be careful of surcharges attached to early payments of the debt.

If it is imperative that you take a loan, find low interest loans to take and look through the terms and conditions if it allows you make extra payments when you can. Debts are liabilities and the goal is to them whilst increasing assets to build your networth.

4. Invest and do it wisely

Whatever extra money you’re making and saving should be used as an income generator. You can research high networth individuals and the viable investments they engage in that serves as a money spinner for them. Find out about stocks you can invest in that has a steady growth rate.

Investment experts are also available for you to discuss with on what to invest in, low risk investments, high risk investments and to help you calculate your return on investment (ROI) over a specific period. Even your savings account should generate some form of interest for monies kept in it. Get your money to work for you and try as much as possible to avoid get rich quick investment schemes.

5. Appraisal of Yearly Expenditure