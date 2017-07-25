Ready to Make a Change? Do Something You Hate

By: Lori Bruhns

On Friday I decided that I was ready to make a change in my life. I have been consistently working out for about two years and have recently plateaued. I was ready to see more growth, so I reached out to my friend Allie who is a runner. What?! If you know me, you know I hate running. If you don’t know me, all you need to understand is that I seriously only run when I am being chased, and yes, when I was in high school, I ran from the cops. But that is a story for another time.

The story for today is that sweet Allie came right over to encourage, me and together we ran over two miles. Not bad for someone who hasn’t gone for a run in over two decades, right?

Let me tell you the best part. I felt so good after the run. Not only did I prove to myself that I can silence that annoying voice in my head telling me to lay around, drink wine, and be fine with where I’m at, but I learned (again) that making a change really is as easy as getting up, getting out, and making it happen.

So, if you are also ready to make a change for the better in an area of your life, you might just have to do something you hate. Whether you want to lose 20lbs or gain the confidence you need to tell your boss that you want a 20% raise, chances are there’s something you are dreading that has prevented you from making your goal a reality.

The first step is figuring out exactly what it is you’re avoiding. Maybe it’s feeling hungry when you need to be feeling your best. Maybe it’s feeling your boss’s eyes on you as you tell her why you deserve to be paid more. The next step is to imagine yourself living through that moment and then rationally drilling down into it to discover what about it scares you the most.

I find that most of the scariest moments in life go back to personal insecurities and worries about failure. But here’s the thing: failure is more about your perspective than anything else. What if instead of worrying so much about the worse case scenario, you consider what you could learn in the process?

Because the thing is, once you decide to just do that thing you are dreading, the future will be so happy. The only thing that’s really standing in the way of you making that big change is fear, and I bet once you get over that hump, you’ll see that the fear was way worse than actually doing the thing you were avoiding.

Here’s a good example of what I’m talking about. I have been working with clients in the multi-level marketing industry at companies such as Rodan and Fields, Herbalife, and Beauty Counter. The one thing I’ve noticed that all of my clients have in common is that they absolutely hate the idea of picking up the phone and getting out from behind their computer screens. They are understandably afraid of having to actually face people who might turn them down. Here is the crazy part, once they do it a few times, they actually enjoy it and it makes them money! Crazy!

Recently I spoke to the Association of Clinical Research Professionals. This group of highly accomplished and unbelievably brilliant scientists came to me wanting advice about increasing their productivity. I told them the same thing that I tell all my clients: communication in person, not by email, is the one thing they need to do differently to make a big impact when it comes to personal productivity. Why?

Well, just consider some of the ways email communication reduces productivity:

How often have you or someone receiving your email misread the tone of an email?

How often do you send an email because it’s easier than having a difficult face-to-face interaction?

How often would a conversation resolve an issue more quickly than going back and forth via email?

I’m not saying that these scientists are afraid of in person communication, but it is all too easy for us wrapped up in our digital world to forget that there is still a lot to be gained from sitting down with someone and having a real live conversation.

So, I told these research professionals: you are experts and there’s no better way to convey that to others than by talking with them in person. There is a good reason many influential people avoid email like the plague. You don’t have to take my word for it though. The next time you really want something, why not try asking during an in person conversation? You might surprise yourself.

I surprised myself by going for a run and actually feeling great afterward. We all have something we are avoiding doing that we know will totally change our lives. So today I say: Go do something you hate! You will thank yourself later.

This article previously appeared on ​womenspowernetworking.com.

--

Lori Bruhns is a business productivity and success coach/speaker working with entrepreneurs in their first year twelve months of business create their ideal business model so they can attain their entrepreneurial goals.