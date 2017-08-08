I have evidence that Trump was not born in America.

Besides the fact that he is orange and looks more like a Pezident, no one who was born here would treat this country the way he is.

Real Americans cherish their democracy and over 200 years later continue to celebrate the lives of our creators on July 4th, which is basically Founding Father's Day.

Real Americans do not demand restitution because their own ethnic kind are superior and therefore deserve compensation. That is so Civil War. And so not Christian. Or Jewish. Or Muslim.

Real Americans rely on their Gods for guidance which makes me wonder with wonder why the leaders of all our Churches and Mosques and Synagogue don't chain themselves to the front gates of the White House every single time one of us is treated with even casual disrespect.

Real Americans would never deny, in order to create a more perfect union, any one of our inalienable rights to any group because of their sexual orientation.

What matters to a Real American is how you live your life, not what unevolved, phobic people think about it.

Real Americans salute their flag and sing the anthem because they believe every single word that they're saying.

Real Americans remember every single day those who laid down their lives in every single war, including the ones that we are in now, so that we can enjoy the kind of existence that few on this planet...most...do not ever experience.

Real Americans elect a president who is scholarly, thoughtful and kind, who understands that he is there to serve and not to be served.

Real Americans remove tyrants and have an indomitable faith in the democratic process and when its internet and electoral systems are attacked, acknowledges that we are in a state of war which should have banded them together in a fervor of bipartisan outrage because that is the American, Christian and patriotic thing to do.

Real Americans do not go behind closed doors and try to take away healthcare from millions of people so that their fat cat benefactors can be rewarded

Real Americans don't prevent people from coming to our shores because they are the wrong color or religion. Real Americans stand behind the principles that is represented by our French born Lady of the harbor who is more American than the majority of our Congress.

Real Americans do not allow the meek to inherit the earth. Real Americans stand up for what they believe in and take action. Real Americans do not attack the freedom of our press and minimize their efficacy. Real Americans revere our scientists who are in the planet saving business. If Science is so wrong, then perhaps you should not immunize your children from the diseases that will surely kill them. That'll show em.

Real Americans love America who stand united especially during the worst of times. When someone hurts one of us, they hurt all of us.

Real Americans don't shoot other Americans thousands of times more than any terrorist organization can. Real Americans don't let the mentally ill have easy access to military grade weapons especially after babies were slaughtered like pigs in Sandy Hook.

Real Americans are men like Jimmy Carter who to this day still teaches Sunday school and builds houses for the homeless by hand.

Real Americans examine their own lives and consider what else they can do for their fellow man. Real Americans rescue. Real Americans defend. Real Americans explore. Real Americans do whatever they want when they want because we can.

Real Americans embrace their core values and live by example.

Real Americans don't pretend to be devout so that they can attract the actual devout, who believe to their amorphous and therefore easily manipulated souls that someone who is bigger than life, like the star of a reality show, is the messiah.

Real Americans read between the lines and figure out for themselves that when it comes to the deal there is no art in consistent failures and bankruptcy.

Real Americans have a mind of their own which is based on information and facts mined like gold from reputable, experienced, educated sources instead of red-faced, soulless side show radio freaks who want to shock their way into your bank accounts while they laugh behind your back at your incredible gullibility and stupidity.

Real Americans are served last and don't get the biggest piece of beautiful chocolate cake.

Real Americans don't spend billions of dollars on their campaigns and then take away you Social Security and Medicare benefits that you paid for with your own sweat and blood.

Real American Presidents who come from wealth and privilege create new deals and unemployment benefits from their wheel chairs. They literally bridge our way into the future.

Real American Presidents age rapidly from the stress that comes from trying to be a good dad (or mom) to 300,000,000 children. Raising two is hard enough.

Real Americans sacrifice. Real Americans donate. Real Americans battle diseases with hearts and test tubes.

Real Americans stand when their anthem is played because the song is not about you. It's about us. Every single one of us.

Real Americans love their history. Their heroes and their accomplishments.

Real Americans buy products that were made in America. Real Americans try to make America great all by themselves.

Real Americans listen. Real Americans gather. Real Americans sit in bars, in beauty salons and barber shops and talk through their fears and concerns.

Real Americans have pride, both personal and civic. They love where they are from and try to give back to the communities that gave them life.

Real Americans love to watch their flag flap in the winds of their stadiums and on Olympic fields.

Real Americans remember that we are all immigrants by birth.

Real Americans are the native ones who had everything taken away from them because there was, big money to be made.

Real Americans are real people. Real Americans mostly have blue collars who rarely complain and work really hard to accomplish whatever is left of the American dream.

Real Americans stand up. They protest. They don't take any crap from anyone. They don't allow leaders to disabuse us. They don't accept deliberately distorted misinformation and sleep on it. Real Americans take charge. Real Americans parade. Real Americans take to the streets.

Real Americans are Unions who fight for you. Doctors who heal you. Soldiers who fight for you. Firemen and cops who often die or are injured in a galant effort to protect complete strangers.

That is who we are.

We are John Doe.

From the Frank Capra film: