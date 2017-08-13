Real Crisis, Unreal President

Just imagine Cadet Trump's school report on how he spent his summer vacation. Engaged in North Korea-style tantrums against tantrum-prone North Korean leaders. Failed again to condemn violent white supremacists. Claimed America will be the most powerful nation forever and ever till the end of time. Hmm, when you look at it that way, well ...

It is almost as if he is Batman’s "Joker" as president, the ultimate "agent of chaos" dumped from the comic books willy-nilly into the Oval Office. Oh, wait, I wrote that a couple days before the, er, President had his "fire and fury" fit in response to North Korea's threatening response to new sanctions against the Hermit Kingdom for continued advances in its ballistic missile program. (See "The Joker Presidency: Trump's Kaleidoscope of Chaos.")

Enough of the amusement, for Il Duce Donald has again proved that the two whole weeks in which he closed out last year's campaign without acting up, resulting in the narrowest of victories over the over-confident Hillary Clinton, were not a harbinger of impending presidential maturity. Trump has regressed.

More than half a year in office, he's just proved once again that he can't go more than three days without making an ass of himself. Even on vacation.

Not that he doesn't have cause, this time, to be jittery. For the North Korean crisis has been festering since what we hopefully won't have to call the First Korean War began in 1950. Solutions have eluded far more intelligent, knowledgeable, and sophisticated people than our billionaire bully boy president. It just so happens, as fate would have it, that the Hermit Kingdom's knacks for long-range missileering and the weaponizing of nuclear materials are approaching critical mass just as we all, Trump included, are unfortunate enough to have our culture devolve to the level at which this yo-yo actually occupies the Oval Office.

Though North Korea's advances are not his fault, Trump set the stage for the present global anxiety-inducing confrontations last spring when he boastfully proclaimed that "an armada, very powerful" was about to appear off the Korean Peninsula. Just a few days later, we learned that the Navy aircraft carrier strike group in question had actually sailed in the opposite direction, into a different ocean. And that it was in fact some 3,500 miles away when North Korea staged its threatening massive military parade in Pyongyang and subsequent long-range missile test.

But we are where we are. So what should Trump, who is obviously scared to death about investigations into his odd linkages to Russia, his 'Lord of the Flies' White House, and the few sophisticated adults he has in high office do so long as Trump is President of the United States?

I don't know.

How's that for an answer? Hey, this ain't American cable news.

But I do know what we need to know in order to know what to do.

Can we halt the North Korean missile and nuclear programs with coordinated military strikes?

Would the cost of such strikes in terms of anticipated North Korean response be acceptable?

If either answer is in the negative, can we rely on deterrence?

What is our diplomatic leverage, both coercive and inducive, with North Korea?

What is China's?

What does China want, both with regard to the Korean Peninsula and its assistance in this matter?

And, oh yes, what does North Korea want?

By the way, isn't Trump supposed to be some big deal, all-time New York dealmaker? Maybe there is a deal to be made with North Korea, and its unhappy ally China, or not. But the Trump we have in the White House has proved to be just a particularly loud and nasty bloviator. Deals? What deals has he made?

So ... to military options. The regime decapitation strike, which would infuriate the Chinese, who do not want a unified, U.S.-allied Korea on their border -- that's why China intervened in the First Korean War when Trump fave rave Douglas MacArthur foolishly pushed to the Yalu River, then even more foolishly ignored ample intel that large-scale Chinese infiltration was taking place -- has become a staple of American warming in the post-Cold War era. But it is hard to pull off, and hasn't actually worked yet in any of our recent wars. As for the missiles and nukes, I'm told they are dispersed and thus challenging to get in one fell swoop. Though not impossible. I have a lot of faith in the U.S. Armed Forces. But even perfect operations are imperfect in the real world.

Naturally, a regime which routinely threatens "a sea of fire" might well swiftly escalate matters. I've never been to North Korea, but I have been to nearby Seoul, the South Korean capital which has become one of the world's great cities. Even without going nuclear, the advanced conventional artillery and rocket forces of one of the world's largest militaries could devastate Seoul. A second Korean War could lead to two million dead on both sides. Our side would win, but only to the point at which China might choose to intervene. Then, who knows?

As Defense Secretary Jim Mattis -- who notably trashed isolationism and praised internationalism, diplomacy and the UN during his West Coast tour at the end of the week -- puts it, a Second Korean War would be "catastrophic."

Yet simply dropping back and relying on the Cold War strategy of deterring a nuclear North Korea, as former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice has seemed to suggest, is also not a good option. A North Korea with powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles and weaponized nukes can become a beacon and prod for further nuclear proliferation. And if we think the regime is intransigent now ...

So what leverage do we have now? Sanctions still have not worked, despite the fact that North Korea is in the midst of climate change-enhanced drought and famine. New sanctions triggered the latest round of alarming brinksmanship. But we do have China and Russia on board to at least a certain extent diplomatically.

China has much more leverage, of course. Some 90 percent of North Korea's trade passes through China. The People's Republic could bring North Korea to its knees.

So why hasn't it?

Because it fears destabilizing the regime and is unsure that alternatives, which could include vast numbers of migrants and a pro-American reunification, are better?

Trump is right about one thing. The PRC can do more. But it has to decide what it wants in North Korea, and how to go about getting it. And Chinese politics is every bit as opaque as Soviet politics used to be.

Which of course brings us to the question of what North Korea wants. Kim Jong-un has undoubtedly noticed that Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gadaffi both abandoned nuclear weapons programs, at the demand of America and our allies. And what happened to these once massively powerful dictators? They were ousted from power in U.S.-backed regime changes and, figuratively speaking, as Vladimir Putin likes to put it, shot down like mangy dogs in the street.

Assuming that a sophisticated assassination scenario is not a reliable option in one of the tightest police states on the planet (North Korea quite evidently not resembling the Afghanistan I saw before two presidential assassinations there), what combination of inducement and coercion can both settle the present crisis and at least suspend North Korea's seemingly inexorable march toward full-fledged rogue nuclear power status?

What's required to arrive at these solutions is a sophisticated near and long term game, not to mention much more intelligence than I believe we have. And in the meantime, for Trump to heed the words of Teddy Roosevelt about keeping one's voice down while carrying a large piece of lumber.

There is no more room for the keystone kopz combo of sub-comic book tuff talk and wayward aircraft carriers.