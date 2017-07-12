Real Estate 101

Low mortgage rates have been fueling the real estate market throughout 2017. Home values have continued to rise since reaching a low in 2011, causing compensation from real estate investments to increase rapidly in markets across the country. People from all walks of life are racing to secure realtor license in an effort of obtaining a fraction of the action.

Meanwhile, Nathan Carter, Derek Owens, Hamza Wardere, and David Castain have teamed up to take full advantage of the situation. They have compiled a real estate seminar in the nation’s capital, that teaches others how to profit from lucrative real estate practices without a realtor license, realtor funding, or realtor experience.

By focusing on Private Funding, Credit Counseling, Hard Money Loans, Short Sales, Foreclosures, Fix & Flips, Rehabbing, Tax Liens, and Wholesaling they have slipped through the loopholes of obtaining a realtor license.

If anyone can vouch for these practices, it’s serial entrepreneur Hamza Wardere, who decided to become a partner after making $100,000 within six months of meeting Nathan Carter.

Nathan Carter, concurrently owned 250 houses and over 56 Million dollars of property. Derek Owens pioneered the deal that created Washington, D.C.’s infamous nine-block stretch of shops, restaurants, nightclubs, art galleries, and music venues known as the U Street Corridor. David Castain is the marketing maven whose firm’s client list range from Chipotle Mexican Grill to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Nancy Alert, one of Washington D.C.’s most renowned brokers, plays a key role in their success by ensuring the deals “make sense”. She’s been licensed for over 20 years and has sold thousands of properties, which has made her an expert on identifying the right homes, in the right locations, at the right price.

Nowadays, a realtor license it not necessary, and has too many associated costs. To obtain a realtor license one must pay anywhere from $200-500 to take the courses, then the Realtor Exam itself, is about $100 (dependent upon your place of residence). Once you get your license, you have to work for a broker (unless you possess a broker license), which will cost you more money for additional classes, and another exam.

Most of the companies who hire agents charge a desk fee per month – whether you’ve made any money or not. They also charge a fee to use software, print promotional items, and look up lists of potential sellers. You have to pay for access to the MLS system, signs, and flags for open houses, etc.

Renewing your license on a yearly basis is required. Other costs include continuing education courses, errors and omissions insurance and of course health insurance (since you're basically working for yourself). In the first year of working for a real estate company it might actually cost you more money than you earn.

Nathan Carter believes that real estate matters, and if you pay rent or have a mortgage now, then you’re already an investor, but you're investing in someone else’s dream. Nate and his partners designed this real estate seminar to provide an alternate route on the realtor’s path to success. They are determined to disprove the theory that “it takes money to make money”, by providing others with an opportunity to jump into the real estate realm with no start-up capital.