Real Housewives of Auckland: Talking with Comedian/Actor Ryan Bailey and The Smush Room’s Troy McEady

Bravo television is the gift that keeps on giving and sometimes, it’s not the United States that you appreciate half as much as other countries in this vast universe. As ethnocentric Americans, we forget that great products come from other regions of the world — or that Bravo is in other regions of the world! Sometimes I want to take a long break from what’s happening in the “land of the free and the home of the brave” and The Real Housewives of Auckland could not have come to this country at a better time. Admittedly, I didn’t watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne which aired in the U.S and which I have heard is totally stellar and brings a ludicrous amount of drama. My friends have been raving about international franchises ever since the Australian waltzed across their TV screens. However, I did get to enjoy nine episodes of the recently imported New Zealand installment.

I decided that the best thing I could do was discuss this fascinating new franchise with two hilarious men I know, Ryan Bailey (@RyanBailey25 on Twitter) who is a comedian and actor, and Troy McEady (@TroyMcEady), host of The Smush Room podcast and frequent co-host and commentator on Molly McAleer’s Emotionally Broken Psychos (The Smush Room is an offshoot of Emotionally Broken Psychos).

What’s kind of rare about Ryan Bailey is that’s he’s a loud and proud “Real Housewives super-fan” who also happens to be straight – not unheard of, but an anomaly of sorts defying gender stereotypes. He says his dad is incredibly embarrassed about this fact and bemoans his lack of interest in sports.

Guys, I understand that you really loved the premiere of this show. Let’s discuss it!

Ryan: It’s amazing. What struck me right away is how they are already doing stuff that you usually see in Season 5. Michelle Blanchard meets Angela Stone and she hurls this comment asking if Angela is a plus size model! Things usually don’t gel that well in the first season, but I felt completely at home watching that. We went right into Real Housewives prime drama immediately.

I thought the Auckland ladies had the best taglines of any Real Housewives EVER! What were your thoughts?

Troy: That was exactly the first thing I wrote down! I was akin to this 90s image of a guy with his hair blown back sitting in front of the TV. When Louise Wallace said she made her money the old fashioned way, she inherited it, it was the best!

Spoiler alert: This is the only season of the franchise. It was canceled because there’s something controversial ahead and there’s no reunion. I’ve been reading all of the blogs and I definitely recommend reading those of one New Zealand blogger who my sister pointed me to, Nick Bond.

Ryan: That’s terrible. Just in this first episode you had all of the best things about Housewives. You had people talking about others behind their backs, the rude comment immediately stated at the table in a way that was so far ahead of other Real Housewives casts. I am shocked to hear that it was canceled because I would be all in for five seasons.

I have one episode left that I haven’t yet gotten access to (the last episode of the season is Episode 10. I am going to have to wait until it airs on Bravo here in the U.S. and rewatch all of the other episodes in the interim – It is THAT good!

Ryan: finally something comes to the U.S. that’s really good and usually, we’re doling out the entertainment…and of course, it gets canceled!

There have been different iterations of Real Housewives across the world. I wonder how they decided that this one, so controversial that it had to be yanked off the air and a member of the cast had to lawyer up, would be the one we’d get to see.

Ryan: It’s interesting because when I tried to watch The Real Housewives of Dallas, it was one of those that didn’t gel for me immediately. This first episode of Auckland I watched TWICE wanting more. I immediately knew all the characters and thought they were great and it felt like when you watch a British version of The Office - I loved that immediately and I felt the same way about this

I’m going to sound like an idiotic American, but I do appreciate when there are subtitles on Below Deck because the accents make it hard to understand. I thought I would need subtitles with the New Zealand accent, but discovered it’s incredibly clear. I must travel the world immediately because I felt ashamed not knowing this in advance. There was no “adjustment” for me because it was an international franchise and they just went right in there with the drama. What did you think of Angela Stone introducing herself to the other ladies by presenting them with a copy of her fashion advice book?

Troy: oh God! The Style Guide!

Ryan: If I ever wrote a book, that is exactly what I would do, I would just pass out my book as I introduced myself to people.

And the other ladies noted that Angela the style queen only wears cream.

Troy: It was so crazy how they referred to her as a big unit and a sail because she wears cream.

I can’t tell on TV with these people who others say are “big” but I have to staunchly defend her. I think she is probably slender and by the way, she is also incredibly beautiful. This is only one of the many reasons I’m not going on TV.

Ryan: She’s going to be the Shannon Beador (of Real Housewives of Orange County) of this show, I picture her slowly unraveling each episode. You saw how she started to cry when Michelle Blanchard made that insane plus size comment. It got to the core of her being and Michelle found out her Achilles heel. My immediate impression was that this show is so good that within the first episode you saw something that intense.

I don’t know about the Shannon (who I love by the way) comparison. Nine episodes in, Angela almost always has that smile plastered on her face and for the most part she doesn’t crack. In one season, she goes out to the meadow and does her yoga while she’s desperately trying to sound like a light and breezy Disney princess.

Troy: The thing about this show as compared to what we’re used to here is the jarring differences in stereotypical editing. In the introduction scenes they are walking into the courtyard through a restaurant to introduce themselves. This is my first ever international franchise and I had never seen something like that before as well as the twinkle music that accompanied every one of Angela’s scenes. (Troy and Ryan each sing a version of that music.)

Ryan: The reaction shots lasted a second longer than with American Housewives. It was so brilliant. Between that and the accents, this was the best comedy I saw this year and I thought those lingering reaction shots made all the difference!

Gilda Kirkpatrick, who has an incredible Persian accent, keeps it real. She calls out what is bullshit and how she thinks Angela is phony. I appreciated her wry commentary.

Ryan: She brought up the Iran-Iraq War in the first few minutes of the show. Dang! Then she went right into the Housewives BS which I thought was a pretty good, swift shift.

You’ll see surprising things about her as time goes on. She’s incredibly sharp and there’s more depth to her. I love how she regarded Angela with the sentiment ‘Oh really you wrote a style book and you’re all about your brand?’ You could tell she was really not a fan. What did you think of Julia Sloane, the blonde who sort of looks like Kerri Russell?

Ryan: She the one married to the much older dude and she was competing in Miss Universe NZ when she was younger? There seems to be a Waiting for Guffman motif here, a middle aged woman with a huge smile and a weirdly perfect life with the kids and the much older husband with money that he spends on the artwork she wants. What was most telling about her was how at her birthday party after all the drama played out with the other women and the plus size comment was made to Angela, she was saying “This is my birthday party!”

Seriously, Shades of Stassi from Vanderpump Rules!

Troy: She reminded me of Alex McCord (former cast mate on Real Housewives of New York). I got those vibes that she was overly confident in a way that felt unwarranted…if you will. She’s shopping and her daughter says ‘Mom, that dress is a little short’ and she responds ‘but darling…I got the legs for it!’

Ryan: I love how her ‘work day’ consists of one appointment after another: manicures, waxing, Botox, pedicure…That’s a real gig for a woman of a certain age with an older husband. There must be a weird dating service out there for middle aged socialites that are well put together.

It seems so unfair when I have friends in their thirties and forties who have such a hard time finding a quality guy to date. These women make it look too easy…Well, if that’s what you want.

Ryan: But, can you imagine Julia spooning with her newly married older dude? I don’t sense that they touch in a romantic way.

Troy: No, it’s more like they formally announce ‘It’s that time!’

Who knows? Maybe money is really an aphrodisiac and makes them hyper-sexual.

Ryan: there’s not one Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County) in this group that’s ‘the poor one.’ There are no condos in Auckland.

That brings me to Michelle Blanchard and her crazy mansion! I can’t imagine having that staircase in my house because I have kids. It looked like a dizzyingly spiral staircase with spikes on the side and no railing.

Ryan: Well, you’ve seen more episodes than we did. Did they say how many people had died? People say I can’t learn from these shows, but I have to admit that I had no clue where Auckland was. You get the sense NZ is just huge amounts of land to build huge houses on.

Troy: These women present wealth in a way women here don’t. There’s a certain way they do it here with fake modesty and these women have no problem being outright about how wealthy they are. They will tell you their net worth in Auckland and the Housewives here want you to know, but are more coy about it. Perhaps they feel they can’t be as obnoxious in this way.

Ryan: I had to wonder if they’ve been watching all the U.S. shows and decided in advance that they have to present themselves a certain way, that there’s a certain standard to live up to because of the U.S. shows.

Yes! I was able to watch a while back from a New Zealand site and there was Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules prior to the start of episode saying ‘Hi New Zealand. Next up is Vanderpump Rules…’

Ryan: You just got Jaxed!

Any favorite moment?

Troy: I’m not kidding about this. My favorite moment was watching the older woman Anne Batley-Burton talk about her ‘pussy palace’ where she has all those cats.

I heard that Louise Wallace actually lives in California now. I’m not sure if it’s full time, but I think she is in the U.S.

Troy: Oh my god!

Ryan: Anne Batley-Burton, her friend, really amazed me. She is a party girl with the biggest challenge of getting a husband to accept stray pussies.

Troy: Overall, there is something that happens with every franchise. The Housewives get together and there’s this primal thing where they decide who is strong and who reacts best, who has the quickest and best comebacks and who does not. The person that doesn’t is the weakest one – which is why it’s appropriate that Louise hosted the weakest link in New Zealand.

Yes, you just want her to end this series with ‘You are the weakest link, Goodbye!’ It already looks like the person she should address is Angela Stone.

The first two episodes of Real Housewives of Auckland are currently available on the Bravo Now app for iPhones and On Demand. The show also now airs on Bravo (OUR Bravo) Saturdays 12/11c. The show’s solo season aired in New Zealand in 2016.

