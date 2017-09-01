"Real Housewives of Dallas" cast member Cary Deuber-"When You Put The Ladies All Together, It Can Get A Little Crazy"

Cary Deuber was one of the most talk about ladies on “The Real Housewives of Dallas” during their inaugural season last year, but this year she is playing a little bit more of a peacemaker role during the series’ second season. With two new Housewives and some strife between two Season 1 ladies, Cary has her hands full trying to keep her husband Mark and her family happy, as well as trying to help things go smoothly with her fellow ladies of the Lone Star State. I had a talk with Cary about signing on for Season Two of #RHOD, moving forward with fellow castmate LeeAnne Locken, and what it’s like balancing family with reality television.

Everyone is excited that you came back and you were a fan favorite on last season of “The Real Housewives of Dallas”. What is different this year for Season Two? You know, I think it’s different having new girls with us, that kind of changes things. Having one season under my belt personally I think I definitely knew what to expect this time around too. Last year I was kind of like “what’s going on”, I mean just the dynamic you don’t know what it’s going to be like until you really get in there. I mean, I am friends with these girls, but I saw them in different groups. When you put them all in the same friend group though, it can get a little crazy.

You have two new girls in the mix with D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Wescott coming on board, and Tiffany Hendra and Marie Reyes not returning. How different are things with new ladies in the mix with the rest of you? It’s a lot different, for me especially, probably because i have known these ladies so long. I have known D’Andra for about ten years, and I’ve known her mother and her family, and I have known Kameron for about six years. The three of us actually know each other through a local charity that we have all been with for about ten years so I know them really well. As for the other ladies, I miss Tiffany somewhat, she was always friendly and I think she and Aaron were great. With these new ladies though, I at least have reinforcements a little bit. (laughs).

Last year you and your husband Mark had a rough time with co-star LeeAnne Locken. Have things improved since you last run-in at the reunion? You know things are better, she has apologized. I personally am just getting over being blindsided by the whole thing, because it really was completely out of nowhere. LeeAnne and I are now getting to a better place, we have both put in effort. I give both of us an “A” for effort at least and we will see how that goes. You’ll have to wait and see how that goes! (laughs).

You were one of the ladies who really put a lot of yourself and your life out there last season. Is it hard seeing some of your most personal moments play out on television? It definitely is hard, but at the same time I feel like it has made me a stronger person. It gave me a thicker skin and it has taught me a lot about people, about relationships, and really about life in general. Was it hard?-absolutely. You saw me crying, bawling my eyes out like a four year old on television! It was hard, but I really learned so much.

Is it surreal to be an official “Real Housewife” now? You know, it’s weird. I just went to yoga and I was talking to my instructor and I was saying how I was in LA doing press, and then went to work the next day. For me, it hasn't changed at all. I have embraced the opportunity, but I don’t think it’s changed too much. People will sometimes stare at me, that does happen. I love when people come up to say hi to me, that is one of my favorite parts of the whole experience. Anything I can do to make someone’s day a little better, I absolutely love.