"Real Housewives of Dallas" cast member Kameron Westcott-"I Like Surrounding Myself With People That Make Me Better Than We Already Are"

From the moment she breezed into “The Real Housewives of Dallas” California Girl turned Southern Belle Kameron Westcott has kept everyone bathed in pink and on their toes. While she may be in the process of creating a pink dog food empire, Kameron is definitely not the Housewife to sleep on. I sat down for a chat with her and we chatted about meshing with the other Housewives, balancing family and reality television, and how this long time fan of Bravo-lebrities is making it now that she's inside the looking glass.

Kameron, you are bringing pink dog food to the masses as you join “The Rea Housewives of Dallas” and it’s already become something that is gaining so much interest! I love hearing that! There was just an article I read where millennium pink was officially going to food. I thought “oh my God I am officially on trend”! (laughs)

You are also now an official “Real Housewife” on “The Real Housewives of Dallas”. How does it feel? It’s so surreal. I was a “Real Housewives” fan for so long, I mean religiously! I would watch every single season, every city; I would put the kids to bed, and sitting down to watch them was my guilty pleasure. When they called me to do it, it was like, it wasn’t even real. Obviously, my family and I had to think long and hard about doing it when I was asked, because you are not just bringing yourself into it, by everyone in your life is affected by it as well. I am loving it so far; now let’s just hope everything continues this way.

What was your favorite franchise when you were just a fan? “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” of course! “Chi-chi-chi” right?

What has changed the most for you do you think since you wrapped filming? Well I am still a huge “Housewives” fan, so that definitely has not changed. It’s different seeing yourself on screen, it’s definitely a new episode. It has not changed how I love the show, but I now love it even more because I now see how it all really works. If anything, I am just a bigger fan.

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” had one season behind them, and for the second season, you and D’Andra Simmons joined the ladies. Was it hard joining a group of ladies who were for the most part, already had an established chemistry? Well I only knew Cary (Deuber) and D’Andra before filming, and we have always loved each other and never had any drama at all. We actually met through a charity organization in Dallas and we just kind of run in similar circles. I have never been around these other girls, so it was the first time I had interaction with them when I filmed with them. It’s funny, you get an idea in your mind as to how people are, then when you start filming with them you see different sides to them. So that was definitely exciting.

You have a distinct and unique angle as a “Housewife” coming in with a great lifestyle, but wanting to be much more than a housewife. Do you want to show people that there is no limit to what they can achieve? Yes! I am hoping that the dog food takes off and becomes a big franchise on it’s own one day, that is my goal. I had to start small and work with what I have right now. My husband (Court) is always telling me to test the waters before we launch too fast. He has been my business mentor through the whole process. I also had a dog clothing line called BabyLou Pooch Couture, I just did it for mom and pop shops in Dallas. The dog food is definitely on a bigger scale. Thanks to my husband who is my mentor in business it is really going well.

You and Court seem to have a rock solid marriage and an adorable family. Was there apprehension to join the franchise after you have seen what the “Housewives Curse” can do to marriages at times? I did. Court and I communicate very well though. I believe that if you have really good communication-and I keep him on board with everything,-you won't have any unknown communication issues. Real communication is what will keep us together and keep everyone happy. We built a house together and we went thought that and planned a wedding at the same time. We did all of that within two months; we have been though some hard times, so if we did that, we can definitely make it through this.

We have seen a little static with some of the ladies already, particularly Brandi Redmond. Is bickering with the ladies like that definitely getting out of your comfort zone? I run with a very conservative and classy crowd in Dallas and we don't behave in certain ways. It’s not like we don't want to judge people that do that, but the crowd I run with is very conservative, Being around all different types of ladies, I definitely did feel out of my comfort zone a little bit and did not know what to do. If someone keeps egging you on and bugging you and being inappropriate, I definitely did feel uncomfortable. I mean, I would go home and tell my husband what happened and he was shocked. I told him that I had never been around people doing certain things and he was pretty surprised. I would tell my other friends and they were going “whaaaaaattt”?

What really inspires you daily? Well, I would definitely say being around people that are good role models for ourselves. I love surrounding myself with people who have good morals and values in their lives, and I like to be around people that are similar minded. I like to surround myself with people who make us want to be better than ourselves. People that I think are better than me. More successful people that I can always learn something from. I want to learn and I want to grow and just keep going. I just don’t like being around people who don’t inspire me or have lower values and morals than me.