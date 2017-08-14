"Real Housewives of Dallas" co-star LeeAnne Locken-"This Season is A Rebirth"

Each franchise has their boldest and brashest personalities; Atlanta has the ever popular Nene Leakes and New York has the Skinnygirl herself, Bethenny Frankel. “The Real Housewives of Dallas” is no exception, with LeeAnne Locken wrangling the ladies together this year in an attempt to not just build some bridges, but heal some of her own personal demons. I sat down with LeeAnne to chat about the amazing new season of #RHOD, the shifting alliances within the cast, and what exactly it’s like putting your own life front and center on television for everyone to see.

The show was amazing last year with a cast of charity ladies from varying backgrounds, and now for Season Two of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” you have lost a couple ladies, and added a couple new ones. What’s different for our favorite ladies of the Lone Star state this year? Well right off the bat, this time around we knew that we were going to be Housewives. The first season, we were not quite sure what we were; we were told it was going to be based off of “Ladies of London” and based on charity. This time around we were like “Oh we’re Housewives? Let’s go in and stir some shit up”! (laughs). I think we felt a little more comfortable about behaving the way that we were and the way we did too. Everyone really gets a chance to tell their story too, and everyone has a much more well rounded presentation during the season.

What is it like adding two well known Dallas socialites to the mix of you ladies? I really think that the addition of D’Andra (Simmons) and Kameron (Westcott) are absolutely perfect! Last season I kept trying to explain to people who lived in Plano or Irving, Texas why it is important to behave a certain way in Dallas. I don’t have to explain that to D’Andra or Kameron. They get it before I even say it. It’s nice to have truly authentic Dallas socialites on the show because I really don't have to say anything. They just react to the bad behavior, you know?

Many thought that you may have been too hard on yourself last year, as you really stood up for yourself last year. This year, you are getting more centered and more “zen” in a way. Does it feel strange to be doing that in front of all of America? Not at all. One of the things that I love the most about this season is that you are going to see so much more of my journey on bettering and getting ahold of myself. When we came in to talk about what we had going on in our lives, I told them that I was genuinely in this therapy and that I was not afraid to have cameras come in and really show me for me. I told my therapist the same thing, and not to act as if the cameras were there. I was there to learn something and have an epiphany every single time and if that was not happening, they were wasting my time. I just kept thinking about how many other people around the world may benefit from the lessons that I will be learning this season.

There is a definite change in you and a definite shift in alliances, as you are now friends with former foe Brandi Redmond. As she is in the middle of a major disagreement with fellow cast mate Stephanie Hollman; do you feel that you are stuck in the middle? I don’t really think I feel “stuck”. I feel like I have been put in a in a position where I am responsible for everyone’s safety and health, and to make sure that people do not get hurt in a way that cannot be fixed. It is difficult for me, because last year, Stephanie was really overloaded with Marie with a ton of negative things about me. She still struggles letting go of that. Based on that, you definitely see the division. I actually ran into Brandi last year on her birthday and she really just started to open up to me. She was crying and started telling me what had been going on with she and Stephanie. I looked at this as an opportunity to take her under my wing and show her that this is how we deal with issues like this as adults, here is what I would do, I am a shoulder to lean on things like that. I just wanted to show her what a mature female friendship was really like.

It does make fans apprehensive to see you getting in the midst of a disagreement between two ladies that had such a deep friendship, and it is definitely jarring at first. I agree it definitely is jarring that is for sure. It was also jarring to hear Brandi crying on the phone while she told me what had been going on. That was heartbreaking for me. Even though Brandi and i have behaved probably the worst on the show to each other, I still feel, that as an empathetic and compassionate person, a certain amount of sorrow that she was sad. I will say that you are really going to love this journey.

It sound like you have certainly found your groove this season! Absolutely I am kind of calling this an #RHOD rebirth this season. This season is just going to blow everyone away.

I am sure you have probably noticed that as an official Housewife you are now an official gay icon! Does it feel different when the boys and everyone else for that matter recognize you? You know, for me not so much. I have always been doing movies or television, so people would recognize me for “Miss Congeniality” or something else already. I am really kind of grounded in that and I am not really affected. I do enjoy it though when people come up to me. (My boyfriend) Rich and I just went to dinner the other night at the Ritz Carlton and someone came up and asked for a picture and I absolutely love it! I love talking to someone who watches the show, that is really the absolute best part of the show. Meeting people and interacting with people who love the show.

So if you could tell the LeeAnne Locken that walked onto the show on day one of filming anything as the LeeAnne now that is an established and experienced Housewife, what would you tell her? Don’t take everything so personally honey. Sometimes when people attack you it’s much more about them than it is about you. Think more about the purpose than about the question. Truthfully, my entire life has become so centered and so beautiful and I remain in a completely graceful state to be able to experience that in front of everyone.