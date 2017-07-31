29 Seriously Lovely Wedding Photos That Will Make Your Heart Sing

Big congratulations go out to all the lovely couples who tied the knot this month!

Below, July wedding pics from our readers that are cause for celebration. And remember: If you go to a wedding or get married yourself, hashtag your photos #HPrealweddings or e-mail one to us afterward and we may feature it in our monthly roundup. Please include the couple’s names as well as the date and location of the wedding.

1 Nate and Jenny Weddings/Instagram "Congratulations to the Bozak family! Truly a great day for wonderful people. Thank you for letting us be there." -- Jenny Nelson

3 Heather Kincaid Paige Blatt of Geller Events "I had the honor of planning my best friend's wedding on July 4th weekend at the Montage in Beverly Hills, which was fitting because the couple -- Shayla and Ben -- met at a fourth of July party! The favors were sparklers in the shape of a heart, of course." --

4 Whiting Photography "Jessica Lorion Haugh and Kevin Martinez Rivera married on July 16 with a ceremony at St. Cecilia Parish in Boston and a reception at Fairmont Copley Plaza." -- Marisa Lorion

5 David Michael Photography "Ilana and Marcus had a beautiful and fun wedding in Malibu, California." -- Brett LaPlante

6 Paul Liddement Photography "Rebecca and Paul got married at Doxford Barns, Northumberland on July 22. It rained all day long but it didn't stop us from getting a few shots outside." -- Paul Liddement

7 Anda Marie Photography/Instagram "Pups are welcome at any wedding I shoot!" -- Anda Marie

8 Nick and Lauren/Instagram "Nick and I photographed the longest wedding we have ever had to date in Italy, one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and it was no less than amazing." -- Lauren Laveria

9 Jammie Mendetta "Josh and Katie Huckle married at The State Room in Albany, New York." -- Jammie Mendetta

10 NeriPhoto "Zach and Kelsey tied the knot at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn, Illinois." -- Neringa "Neri" Ridges

11 Maura Jane Photography/Instagram "We seriously have the most stunning brides. Congrats to Shelby and Kevin!" -- Maura Casados

12 Amanda-Lee Seely Photography "Cooper stole the show at Jen and Eric's wedding in Babylon, New York." -- Amanda-Lee Seely

13 Melissa Kilner/Instagram "Love this so much!" -- Melissa Kilner

14 Ag Photography "Dr. Jacob and Aisha Hedges were married on July 1 at Cliff Cave Park pavilion." -- Ag Photography

15 Sarah Libby Photography/Instagram "What do you do when a sudden downpour happens in the middle of your ceremony? You own it! It was stunning and SO memorable! " -- Sarah Libby

16 Ashley Canay "Gabrielle and Derek Holmes Jr. have tied the knot! These two were married at the Rusty Pelican in Tampa, Florida." -- Ashley Canay

17 Fotos by Fola "Justus was the happiest man in the world after tying the knot with the love of his life. Congrats to Lily and Justus!" -- Afolabi Sogunro

18 Lisa Robinson Photography "Congratulations Kaley and Meg! These two lovely ladies married in a sweet and intimate ceremony in Berkeley, California!" -- ﻿﻿Lisa Robinson

19 Williamsburg Photo Studios/Instagram "Mark and Steven surprised their guests with an unannounced ceremony where the officiant was dressed up like a judge! The ceremony was a beautiful mix of fun and touching moments." -- Williamsburg Photo Studios

20 Andre Brown Photography "South Carolina bride Nakita surprises her Marine Corps veteran fiancé with a wedding on the 4th of July." -- Andre Brown

22 CLH images Photography "Maria and Andy had a few moments to sneak off for photos alone before joining cocktail hour. As they enjoyed the break from the scattered rain, I asked Andy to close his eyes and remember exactly what he felt the first time he knew he was in love with Maria. When he opened his eyes, he gazed into hers and began to cry." -- Carrie Lynn Holligan Smith

23 LeoSage Images "Congratulations to Aaron and Martinez, married in Detroit, Michigan. These smiles pretty much sum up their beautiful wedding day." -- Shaleena Cole

24 Andrea Purtell/Instagram "I had the honor to officiate Ryan and Matt's wedding at The Mill Lakeside Manor." -- Andrea Purtell

26 Mario Fernandez Photography "David and Amanda Wilson married on July 15 at Giando On The Water in Brooklyn, New York." -- Mario Fernandez

27 Lisa Robinson Photography "Congratulations to Jena and Joe! They tied the knot in the bride's hometown of Hollister, California on July 15." -- Lisa Robinson

28 JoPhoto "Katrina and Preston married on July 22 in Knoxville, Tennessee." -- Kathleen Atkins