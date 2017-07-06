Real World Sermon: Love Your Country, Love Your Enemy

A sermon delivered July 2 at St. Augustine’s Church, S.W.

Here’s the good news for July 4th this year: We’re going to get clear, dry skies for fireworks, according to the weather forecasters. We’ll be blessed with a sunny afternoon for jumping in the pool, firing up some barbeque, and settling back for red, white and blue lighting up the sky

And then, here’s the not-so-good news: the land of the free and home of the brave is broken.

It has splintered into warring tribes who describe the world in dualistic terms of good vs evil, of black vs blue, Republican vs. Democrat, 99 percent vs super-rich, white vs everyone else. We have each of us become the Enemy whether we like it or not. In the eyes of another American, you are the enemy annihilating what is good about America. Black or white, Democrat or Republican, proudly native-born or courageously immigrant, we are each of us the stranger in our own land.

Thank God for this morning’s Gospel readings, then. What I’ve described is not only a civic crisis – it is also spiritual quicksand. This quagmire of vitriol is sucking dry our spiritual bodies. It is a slough of despond blinding us to God’s vision for us.

There is a scene in Gilligan’s Island in which the Skipper stumbles into quicksand. Gilligan jumps around trying to save the Skipper. The sand rises to Skipper’s neck, chin and finally his mouth before Gilligan can save him. That is how it feels sometimes to be an American today – we are being suffocated by our hatred and distrust and we have no one to save us but Gilligan.

We have something better than Gilligan. We have God. There are answers in today’s readings from Deuteronomy and Matthew to this state of disunion, this frightening mire of hatred and vitriol. Deuteronomy – which is the teachings Moses gives the Israelites before they enter the promised land – shows us how to act in love toward our enemies. Deuteronomy gives us a non-binary worldview.

In this morning’s reading, Moses reveals God’s identify. God is the almighty being who loves the stranger. “Stranger” is another way of saying “enemy.” Strangers and enemies are people on the outside who don’t belong – who do not fit our idea of normal. God especially loves strangers in need because the Israelites were strangers enslaved in Egypt. God exacts justice for the stranger. He demands that we do the same. He requires that we demand acts of mercy for the stranger. And we are all strangers. We are all immigrants on these shores – each of us is the child of a stranger who suffered and struggled to find a home here.

Matthew brings it all home. In this morning’s section, from the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus like Moses, teaches a new law of absolute love for the stranger. He weirdly and impossibly exhorts us to be as perfect in our love of our enemies as God in heaven is perfect in his love of each of us. He gives us a little primer: Pray for your enemy. He glances back at the Torah, at Moses’ law to love the stranger and the refugee.

This morning in the secular calendar, we’re coming up on the 241st anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In Philadelphia, on July 4, 1776, 56 men drew together as one voice – to declare the people of the 13 colonies united in a radical thought: that all men are created equal. This wasn’t simply a plan for a different form of government. This declaration of liberty supposed a new form of society – a new reality – a new idea of brotherhood for all men. They continued that thought some 10 years later with the Constitution which opens with the words: We the People.

Today, we pick and pry over the meaning of the Constitution as if it were God’s truth handed down to us rather than Ben Franklin’s. And it’s vital that we do exactly that kind of questioning because if undertaken honestly it forces ‘We the People’ to stay in conversation with truths we find to be self-evident.

That’s what Jesus is doing too, I believe, in today’s Gospel of Matthew. Today’s reading places us on a hill overlooking the Sea of Galilee about half-way through Jesus’s first address to his followers. In this Sermon on the Mount, Jesus reinterprets, dismisses and intensifies the demands of the Torah given to Moses by God on Mt. Sinai. At the time of the Sermon on the Mount, Jewish leaders have sweetened the strict teachings given to Moses because, as Mary Poppins knows, a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down.

Jesus has had enough of sugar-coated religious law. “You have heard it said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy,” he says sarcastically. He’s exaggerating for effect. Because nowhere in the Old Testament are we told to hate our enemies. The Torah – Leviticus 18:12 – says, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Rabbi Akiba almost 2000 years ago described that statement as the essence of Torah.

But who is our neighbor? For the Jewish leaders – and for us today – our neighbors are the people who look, think and talk like us. It’s easy to love our neighbors – to love fellow Democrats – to love our Country. And that would seem to imply it’s okay to hate strangers – to hate the refugee, to hate the Muslim, the Black man, the people who voted against our candidate, to hate foreign powers that try to blow us up. But we must love them – because they also are our neighbors. They also are God’s Children. They also are our brothers and sisters.

So Jesus is exaggerating for effect. But he is not exaggerating when he tells us to pray for our enemies. He is giving us the nitty-gritty Truth with a capital T. This is the greatest challenge to those who want to be Christians: Act on behalf of your enemy. Enact justice for the refugee. Pray for the President and all his appointees. This is the counter-cultural message of the Gospel.

The author Zadie Smith argues that whether they like it or not, Americans are one people.[1] To hate the stranger is to hate ourselves. One of our great American poets put it this way.

You are white—wrote the poet Langston Hughes.

yet a part of me, as I am a part of you.

That’s American.

Sometimes perhaps you don’t want to be a part of me.

Nor do I often want to be a part of you.

But we are, that’s true![2]

I know a young man who was raised by Jewish-Christian parents as a Jew. He studied the Torah, learned Hebrew, and became a bar mitzvah. He was taught that his grandfather’s family had escaped the Jewish-killing pogroms in Odessa and Russia. He came from a family of strangers in a strange land. These refugees landed in Queens, where they worked hard, moved to the suburbs and raised children who married gentiles. They struggled hard to escape enemy status. To no longer be the stranger.

His mother is Christian and sometimes the people she knows refer to her Jewish children as exotic in appearance. They have full lips and wide eyes with thick lashes. The stranger in them lingers. At college, they encounter anti-Semitism. They are still the enemy. A few months ago, this young man discovered that he was descended also from the Pilgrims who came to America 400 years ago on the Mayflower. The Pilgrims were English religious refugees. A generation or two ago, the passenger list of the Mayflower was considered a sacred relic next only to the Bible in importance. If you could claim to be a descendent of Pilgrims you had achieved ultimate insider, non-stranger, non-refugee status. So here is this young man, both persecuted Jewish outsider and elevated White Anglo Saxon insider.

In his blood flows the story of America. To hate the enemy is to hate yourself. In the words of another great American poet Gwendolyn Brooks: "We are each other's business; we are each other's harvest; we are each other's magnitude and bond."[3]

This is also the story of America: We must love our enemies because they are us. To put it in religious words: God’s love flows in all our veins.

It’s easy to dream about all the ways we can do good things for the refugee and stranger. For many of us, the refugee is no longer the stranger, but already the imagined neighbor. We imagine the immigrant Muslim family we will support. We have turned the stranger into a neighbor. To support our imagined new neighbor, we decide to join a demonstration against President Trump. We let everyone know our opinions on Facebook.

But what about our enemies. Is President Trump your enemy? If Trump is your enemy, how do you love him? Perhaps he must remain your enemy.

Let me explain something about loving your enemy. God is not asking you to have warm feelings for Trump, if he is your enemy. Nor is God asking Trump to feel affection for Qur’an-carrying refugees. Love is an action, not a feeling. Love in action is much more terrible than love in dreams. The Russian novelist Dostoyevsky wrote this in The Brothers Karamozov: “Love in action is a harsh and dreadful thing compared to love in dreams.”[4]

Early in The Brothers Karamazov, a wealthy woman asks how she can really know that God exists. She is told there is no explanation, only the practice of “active love.” A man tells her there is no other way to know God in reality rather than God as an idea[5]. The woman confesses that sometimes she dreams about a life of loving service to others. It seems to her such a wonderful thought. It makes tears comes to her eyes. But then it crosses her mind how ungrateful some of the people she is serving are likely to be. They will probably complain that the soup she is serving is too cold or that the bread is stale or the bed is too hard. Her dreams about serving others vanish, and once again she finds herself wondering if God exists. To this the man responds with the words, “Love in practice is a hard and dreadful thing compared to love in dreams.”

Dorothy Day, the great Catholic worker of the last century, took this up as her standard. I suggest this be our standard as we celebrate the birth of our glorious nation. On July 4th, if you do one thing, say an honest prayer for Donald Trump. Ask God for his blessings on our country and on our President. Do not offer any advice for what those blessings should be. As St. Augustine put it 1700 years ago, ‘Many have learned how to offer the other cheek, but do not know how to love him by whom they were struck.’[6]

Give the prayer a shot. Act on behalf of an enemy. You’ll enjoy the fireworks and barbeque a lot more.

July 4 Readings

Deuteronomy 10:17-21

Hebrews 11:8-16

Matthew 5:43-48

Psalm 145 or 145:1-9

