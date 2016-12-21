Police arrested a nursing student Wednesday in the murder of a former reality show bride whose body they found in a shallow grave in southern California.

Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, was being held in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of killing Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, who appeared on the E! show “Bridalplasty” in 2010.

Naegle vanished after a birthday party in Torrance Saturday night. Investigators discovered her body outside a home that the Rogers family owns on Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Lopez told The Huffington Post.

Rogers had told police where to find her body, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

Naegle had called her husband after the party to say she was returning home after getting food, but she never arrived.

Video surveillance from the restaurant where the party was held showed her apparently leaving with a man and getting into a dark SUV. Police believe Rogers is the man in the security footage.

Doctors were awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of the E! reality show contestant’s death.

Her family members had earlier told police that Rogers was infatuated with Naegle.

Naegle is a registered nurse who taught Rogers at West Los Angeles College in Culver City. She failed to turn up for a class that she was scheduled to teach Sunday.

Naegle was one of the final four “Bridalplasty” competitors in 2010 before she was eliminated from the show, in which contestants competed to win a dream wedding and plastic surgery. Her former co-stars paid tribute to her death on social media.

I guess it has been confirmed our dear friend Lisa was murdered, I am heartbroken, She was a kind, loving and good person, Devastated. #RIP — Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) December 21, 2016

Police had begun questioning Rogers Sunday, after family members told them that he had claimed he was with Naegle but left her alive, the LAPD confirmed to several outlets.

Naegle’s husband, Derek Harryman, and other relatives had earlier appealed for help in finding her through the Facebook page “Finding Lisa Marie Naegle.”