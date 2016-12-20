Former Reality Show Bride Reported Missing In California

Los Angeles police are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a California woman who once competed in a bridal reality TV program.

Lisa Marie Naegle, who appeared on the E! show “Bridalplasty” in 2010, was attending a birthday party Saturday night. She called her husband to say she was leaving for a bite to eat, but then she never made it home, KTLA-TV reported. Her husband, Derek Harryman, said she sounded “really, really drunk.”

A surveillance video shows Naegle at nearly 3 a.m. on Sunday departing from the restaurant in Torrance where the party was held. She appears to leave with a man and climbs into a dark SUV, her husband said. She failed to show up for her job teaching a nursing class later that day.

Harryman told the Daily Breeze that he texted his wife: “You didn’t come home last night. This is unacceptable. You must be feeling horrible because you have to teach.”

Calls to Naegle’s cell phone are going directly to voice mail, according to Harryman. He told the newspaper that he tried to hack into his wife’s electronic devices to access the Find my iPhone app.

“Her missing work, her not calling anybody, a million red flags,” said Harryman. “I’m flipping out. We are trying to have a baby. We are looking forward to starting a family.”

KTLA reported that police were questioning one of her male nursing students, who may have been the man she left with. But police are not calling him a suspect, according to KABC.

“Police are very concerned because they do have footage where Lisa is seen with this individual, and now she’s missing. Of course we want to know, well, what happened?” LAPD Detective Megan Aguilar told KABC.

Police have also searched the house where Naegle lives with her husband and its backyard, the Daily Breeze wrote.