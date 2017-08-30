Reality Star Shows Off 'Hot Mama' Body 3 Days After Giving Birth

Jamie Otis is loving life as a new mom. The reality star and her husband, Doug Hehner, welcomed a baby girl named Henley Grace on Aug. 22.
On Friday, the “Married at First Sight” star posted a photo of her postpartum body clad in a white tank top and shorts.
“Outfit of the day,” she joked in the caption. “Lol no but seriously, I love every bit of my postpartum bod. It’s truly amazing how my body helped create & carry an 8 lb 2 oz baby.”
“I’m feelin’ like I can conquer the WORLD after pushing her out. Women are SO much stronger than we give ourselves credit for,” Otis concluded her caption, along with hashtags like #newmomma, #hotmama, #feelinghot and #loveyourself.
The journey to motherhood hasn’t been easy for Otis. Her first pregnancy ended in loss at 16 weeks in July 2016.
In October, she opened up about the experience in an emotional Instagram post in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
“If you’ve lost your baby early, please know that you’re not alone,” she wrote.
In January, Otis and Hehner announced that they were expecting their rainbow baby.
Since giving birth to Henley, Otis has continued to keep it real about motherhood ― from breastfeeding to body image.
Congratulations to the new mom and kudos for the body positivity.
