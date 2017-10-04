Reasons why business owners implement time tracking software

We are moving up when it comes to sophistication. As a business owner whether big or small, time is billable, valuable and accountable. Thus, time is the most significant asset of a company. Now how can it be done effortlessly?

Time tracking software implementation

Time tracking is plainly the documenting and measurement of hours worked. With a particular software, companies can also track additional data like employee productivity and efficiency. From accounting systems and project management methodologies to our association and communication processes, time and expense tracking software can let employees and businesses to be productive at unparalleled levels.

Time and expense tracking software can make recording our time effortless. With some systems, we can just open an app, click the timer, do our work and again click the timer when we're done. We won't just be aware how long we are spending on every task, but we will also know which function uses the most of our time and where and when we are not utilizing time.

Pros:

With more knowledge comes more efficiency. When we use this, we do not have to wonder whether the employees are a hundred percent honest about time reports. We will be able to secure objective proof at the workplace.

Cons:

The time tracking software can be viewed as an invasion of employee's privacy. It is a sign that we don't trust workers.

Reasons why time and expense tracking software should be implemented

Here, we will take a look at the benefits when companies implement time and expense tracking software. It is a good way to enhance productivity for any business when we are tracking time systematically. It can give companies insights that will aid in making better decisions and making life easier for the clients and us. TimeLive is one of the most favourite software of project managers in various organisations when it comes to talking about time and expense tracking.

1. Slick billing and turns time into money

Be its accounting services, legal advice, web design or whatsoever, and hours spent serving customers must translate into money for our business. The time we spend on copying worked hours from the Excel spreadsheet to the invoice or making up the details from our memory is costing our business in not only one way but more in a possible way, we have to use an integrated time tracking, project management, and invoicing system. With all the aspects of one slick system, we can save time on most administrative work and no billing activity will be missed. We must bear in mind that time and expense always go hand-in-hand.

2. Better use of staff

Digitizing the timesheet process can help us identify more accurately and quickly how our employees spend their time, as well as how much of it is productive for the company. We can calculate staff utilisation rate and how it impacts service delivery.

3. Helps motivation and production

Time tracking software has an overpowering effect on the overall productivity of a company. It can make well-performing employees confident because their hard work is noticed and compensated. It keeps those laggards in check, and it also resolves issues in a timely fashion. For example, I am struggling with a certain task. It will catch my superior's attention, and it will be addressed like s/he is going to assist or advise me how to improve.

4. Helps with precise quotes and estimates

As we make it a practice to time-track on projects and categorise entries by the nature of every task, it will become easier to prepare estimates and quotes for projects with the same quality. This way, we can have more chance of making sure your business' profitability.

5. Key insights on consumer and engagement profitability

Once we track systematically the time spent on various activities, we will be productive of useful data, as well as where our costs and profits lie. Which project/s give us the largest profit margins and do we spend the right amount of resources and time on them? Which consumers should we engage with more often?

6. Allows your business to scale seamlessly