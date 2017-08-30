Reasons Why The Palm Beaches Are Better Than South Beach

There is a massive misconception regarding Florida travel. When people, including myself, think of Florida most of the time, they’ll think of Miami aka South Beach. Which is fine, I guess. But do you know that there other cities other than Miami in Florida? Cities that in fact have much more to offer.

Growing up in the East Coast whenever someone mentioned Florida I immediately thought of Miami. Now, don’t get me wrong, I like Miami and visit often as I have family there, but let’s be real, it’s played out.

Here are some suggestions when considering traveling to Florida:

Another one of my favorite cities, Delray Beach, part of the Palm Beaches. Delray Beach is so much fun! Full of young crowds, great restaurants serving delicious food, and a vibrant nightlife.

Fun Fact, Palm Beach County is made of 39 unique cities and towns and has 5 districts!! There is seriously so much to see and do all different from the next!

Let me share with you my top reasons as to why I believe that The Palm Beaches is WAY cooler than Miami.

Photo by: Jen Morilla

THE HISTORY

Palm Beach was America’s first resort destination. In 1893 the famous and infamous, Henry Flagler declared Palm Beach a ‘veritable paradise’. He took what was The Royal Poinciana Hotel and that then became the Palm Beach Inn, which then soon became the famous and amazing The Breakers Palm Beach.

If you haven’t been, it should be on your list of where to go soon! Especially the famous bar and lounge, HMF. You’re likely to sight an A-list celebrity hanging out at the bar. They’ve got a killer list of cocktails too.

Photo by: Jen Morilla

GOOD VIBES ONLY

I can’t stress how important ‘atmosphere/ vibes’ is to a location. If you don’t feel welcome somewhere the chances of you returning to visit are slim to none. Miami’s vibe may be too much sometimes. If you’ve been there, you understand, it's a fun place to be, but it can become too much too fast .

When most people think of Palm Beach they think “boring” and “‘old money” Well, that isn’t true!

If anything it’s ‘new money’ and young crowds! Let’s take Delray Beach. This is the perfect example. There’s always something happening in Delray Beach. Whether it’s a free concert, comedy show or the usual atmosphere something is always ‘vibing’ on Delray Beach.

Photo by: Jen Morilla

PLACES TO EAT

By far one of the most diverse roster of dining options - actually, 2,000 venues to be exact! There’s no shortage of ‘places to eat’. Not to mention the deliciousness that is created at all of these venues. Most of the restaurants have established a reputation based on their celebrity chefs, and newcomers. If you’re a foodie, Delray is your prime destination. It’s a must for fine dining, speakeasy, pop-venues, and so much more.

Photo by: Jen Morilla

Top Recommendations:

Max’s Harvest- Delray Beach. Daily menu changes, always fresh ingredients as they buy from local farms only. Salt 7 - Delray Beach. If you’re indecisive about food, this is a diverse menu. Offering top sushi to prime steak, you can’t go wrong. This is a hot spot for celeb sightings. City Tap House - West Palm Beach. This is great happy hour spot. They have a great selection of beers! The Blind Monk - West Palm Beach. This place couldn’t be more perfect.Why is it perfect Lots of tapas, great wine selection, and lots of cheese! Seriously, who doesn't want wine and cheese?

NIGHTLIFE

Personally I’m more of a bar hopper but there’s a little of everything for everyone: the clubber, bar hopper to the lounger. There are even tons of speakeasy venues too! Don’t worry about age either, there is seriously something for everyone.

Photo by: Jen Morilla

Top recommendations:

Salt 7- if you want to dance the night away after dinner (Sunday Brunch is a happening spot!) Silver Ball Museum - It’s an arcade for adults! Old Arcade- Speakeasy Dada - It’s an off the beaten path spot. It’s an old house with live music and an outdoor patio! El Camino- This place is always busy and bustling with music. Make sure to check out their awesome cocktails too! Johnny Brown’s - known for awesome frozen cocktails and live rock performances.

THINGS TO DO

Live like a local. During the day you can lay on the beach, go for a swim, surf, paddle boarding, or even rent a boat for a day and go fishing. Hanging out at a local cafe is common and highly recommended. They’ve got a huge cafe culture!

Photo by: Jen Morilla

Top Cafe Recommendations:

Photo by: Jen Morilla Famous Sloth at Palm Beach Zoo

Lastly, if you’re really into food and want to explore more of the 2,000 venues I would encourage you to jump on a West Palm Beach Food Tour (word from the wise, don’t EAT BEFORE). And/ or check out the West Palm Beach Green Market for fresh foods, vegetables, drinks, and live music. It’s truly a local hangout on a perfect sunny Sunday!

We know that Miami is like little Havana without having to actually go 90 miles of East of Miami to Cuba. What we don’t realize is that just two hours North of Miami lies, The Palm Beaches. It’s a stress-free nature, chill vibes, and relaxed state of mind with opportunity to party if you desire. It’s truly a great place! If you don’t believe me, check it out for yourself.

You can’t beat a round-trip flight from New York/ New Jersey to West Palm Beach Airport for only $150.00 USD!

Photo by: Jen Morilla